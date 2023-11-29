Ours Goes to Twelve: Saris Introduces 12-Speed Compatibility with All-New H3 Plus Direct Drive Smart Trainer

The quietest trainer in its lineup, the Saris H3 Plus builds on the brand's legacy product assortment and is available now, just in time for the winter indoor riding season

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saris, manufacturer of world-class bike racks, trainers, storage and bicycle parking products, today announced the launch of the H3 Plus Direct Drive Smart Trainer. Available now, the H3 Plus trainer (MSRP $699.99) marks an advancement of Saris' renowned H3 model with best-in-class ERG trainer mode, now with 12-speed compatibility for even more rider accessibility for those looking to continue training this winter indoors.

Saris H3 Plus Direct Drive Smart Trainer
"As 12-speed drive trains are being more commonly spec'd on bikes, our team of designers – who are also passionate riders themselves – set out to take the best of our H3 model and make it compatible with today's new components. The result is one of the quietest trainers to leave our doors providing a true ride feel with precise power accuracy," said Kellen Pagel, Saris Product Manager.

The new H3 Plus Direct Drive Smart Trainer also boasts:

  • 20 lb. precision-balanced flywheel construction and fast-response electromagnetic resistance to ensure an authentic ride feel, capable of handling 2000 watts and replicating a 20% climb.
  • No external sensors required as speed, cadence and power are measured internally along with seamless integration with indoor cycling apps through dual ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth.

To learn more about these products and to find a Saris dealer near you, please visit our website at www.saris.com.

About Saris
Born in the USA, Saris brings a strong passion and deep understanding of the cycling culture to dream, design, and build a full line of bike racks, trainers and infrastructure for the car, home, and community. Saris develops products that stand for innovation and quality and is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support. From personal storage, transport, and training, to complete public systems and infrastructure, Saris' revolutionary designs are conceptualized and built by cyclists, for cyclists. Saris strives to make cycling accessible for everyone - from solo and family riders to extreme enthusiasts, to entire communities, cities, and towns. In addition to industry-leading products and a highly skilled team, Saris supports grassroots advocacy groups that make biking safer, easier, and available to all.

C+A Global, an affiliate of Saris, drives the innovation and growth of some of the world's biggest and most beloved consumer products. C+A Global regularly seeks out new trends and opportunities to innovate - acquiring products and brands consumers love and taking them to new levels of sales and success. For additional information on Saris products, visit Saris.com, follow @sarisofficial on Twitter, like @sarisofficial on Facebook, and follow @sarisofficial on Instagram.

