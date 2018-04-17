"We are very excited and honored to welcome Cargill as the host sponsor of our Engineering Conference. We resonate deeply with their statement, 'At Cargill, everyone matters and everyone counts.' We believe mutual respect across differences is at the heart of increased productivity for every type of organization. Since 2004, O4U has invited a diverse class of the highest-achieving LGBTQ students from the top 30 US universities to attend our four industry-focused conferences sponsored by more than 130 of America's leading corporations and universities. These firms send leaders to educate and mentor students about job opportunities in their highly competitive industries. Sponsors get to meet, interview and recruit the best and brightest LGBTQ and otherwise diverse students in the nation. Students tell us that these weekend immersions change their lives, inspiring them to live authentically, bringing their full and best selves to the workplace and pursuing challenging, ambitious and purposeful careers." http://outforundergrad.org/.

Demetha Sanders, Cargill's Interim Global Inclusion & Diversity Lead, said:



"Cargill is proud to host the 2018 Out for Undergrad Engineering Conference. We believe in the strength of an inclusive environment and the benefits of a diverse workforce. Inclusive and diverse teams improve decision making, add important perspectives to better solve business problems, and help enable Cargill to achieve its goals. We enthusiastically welcome these highly accomplished young LGBTQ students to Cargill."

O4U Press Contact: Cindi Love

Cindi.love@outforundergrad.org

866-648-9727

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/out-for-undergrad-o4u-and-cargill-partner-on-next-generation-diverse-workforce-300631869.html

SOURCE Out for Undergrad (O4U)

Related Links

http://www.outforundergrad.org

