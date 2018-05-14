Out for Undergrad (O4U) and Ogilvy Partner on 2018 Marketing Conference

"We are delighted to welcome Ogilvy as the host sponsor of our 2018 Marketing Conference," said Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director. "They are an authentic and trusted partner who works with us in building an inclusive work environment for O4U graduates who go to work in marketing worldwide. As a pioneer and one of the earliest agencies to support marriage equality as a business imperative across their global footprint, Ogilvy walks the talk."

Since 2004, O4U has invited a diverse class of the highest-achieving LGBTQ students from the top 30 universities in the United States to attend four industry-focused conferences sponsored by more than 130 of America's leading corporations and universities. Sponsors get to meet, interview and recruit the best and brightest LGBTQ and otherwise diverse students in the nation.

"Ogilvy is deeply honored to partner with O4U and have the opportunity to meet an amazing group of talented young professionals," said Lou Aversano, Chief Executive Officer, Ogilvy USA. "I am personally excited to meet these students, who will be the future of our industry. Making sure we have a representative, diverse mix of talent, background and experience is a key pillar of Ogilvy's people agenda."

For more information, please watch this video or visit the O4U website http://outforundergrad.org/.

ABOUT Out for Undergrad (O4U)

Out for Undergrad is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping high potential LGBT undergraduates reach their full potential in their careers. Out for Undergrad is run by an all-volunteer team of young professionals and a national Board of Directors. The organization's alumni number in the thousands and comprise a cohort of exceptional LGBT professionals in impressive, diverse careers around the globe.

ABOUT OGILVY

Ogilvy is one of the largest marketing communications companies in the world. It was named the Cannes Lions Network of the Year for five consecutive years, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016; the EFFIEs World's Most Effective Agency Network in 2012, 2013 and 2016; and Adweek's Global Agency of the Year in 2016. The company is comprised of industry leading units in the following disciplines: advertising; public relations and public affairs; branding and identity; shopper and retail marketing; health care communications; direct, digital, promotion and relationship marketing; consulting, research and analytics; branded content and entertainment; and specialist communications. Ogilvy services Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses through its network of more than 500 offices in 126 countries. It is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, visit http://www.ogilvy.com.

