Out for Undergrad (O4U) Convenes Record Breaking LGBTQ+ Student Conference at Goldman Sachs

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 12-14, 2019, nationally recognized Out for Undergrad (O4U) not-for-profit https://www.outforundergrad.org will convene its record-breaking Business Industry Conference at host sponsor Goldman Sachs. Executive Director Cindi Love reported that the O4U Business Conference, led by Director Courtney Schatt, has received the highest level of corporate sponsorship in the organization's 14-year history and achieved an all-time high for applications and diversity in students competing for O4U's full-scholarships to the Conference.

Dane Holmes, Global Head of Human Capital Management at Goldman Sachs said, "Goldman Sachs is honored to host the annual O4U Business Conference again this year. The O4U organization has been a critical partner to us, providing mentorship and support to LGBTQ+ students and connecting us to a pipeline of future leaders for our firm and others across our industry."

The Goldman Sachs Group was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York. Since 2004, the company has received a rating of 100% on the annual Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This index rigorously examines corporate response to the changing landscape of legal protections for LGBTQ+ employees and their families (both federally and from state to state), and values best practices that support equality in the workplace. https://www.hrc.org/resources/corporate-equality-index-2019-criteria-upd

The O4U mission is to help high-achieving LGBTQ and otherwise diverse undergraduates reach their full potential. More than 5,000 O4U scholarship recipients now work in America's leading organizations.

