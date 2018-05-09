Out for Undergrad (O4U) Director Joy Dunn SpaceX Senior Manager named to Top 100 World Economic Forum

Cindi Love, Executive Director of O4U says, "We are so fortunate to include Joy in our leadership. Joy is one of the world's true thought leaders on a sustainable global future, nominated to the World Economic Forum because of her ground-breaking work, creative approaches to problems and ability to build bridges across cultures and between business, government and civil society. Joy's work will connect the dots for people who may not understand the foundational relationship between diversity, inclusion and sustainability in pursuit of social equity, including workforce inclusion, economic prosperity, environmental health, and ethical behavior. Sustainable development will enable future generations to live comfortably in a safe, clean, and healthy world that respects human work and aspirations. Its success depends on the understanding of interdependencies and the determination to make necessary changes today. O4U works at the intersection of these interdependencies as we bring the nation's highest performing LGBTQ+ undergraduates to our four conferences in Business, Marketing, Tech and Engineering. We encourage students to think as Ralph Waldo Emerson described, that 'every wall is a door.' O4U asks them to bring their authentic and whole selves to work so they can lead highly impactful lives that benefit our nation and the world."

Founded by two Cornell graduates in 2004 and through 2018, O4U has hosted a diverse group of 3500 top-ranked LGBTQ+ students from the leading 30 US universities in its Conferences. More than 130 of America's leading corporations and universities sponsor O4U. These firms send leaders to educate and mentor students about job opportunities in their highly competitive industries. Sponsors get to meet, interview and recruit the best and brightest LGBTQ and otherwise diverse students in the nation. Students report that these weekend immersions and change their lives for the better. http://outforundergrad.org/.

