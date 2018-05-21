Out for Undergrad (O4U) Hosts Networking Leadership Conference for LGBTQ Students to Change Lives and Jumpstart Careers

"We're extremely proud to sponsor this year's tech conference and support O4U's mission to inspire diverse students to bring their full and best selves to the workplace," said Shari Slate, Cisco's Chief Inclusion and Collaboration Officer. "LGBTQ inclusion is an essential part of Cisco's culture and our commitment to welcoming the full spectrum of diversity."

O4U Executive Director, Cindi Love, said:

"We are delighted and honored to welcome Cisco as the host sponsor of our 2018 Tech Conference. Whether it's investing in talent recruitment efforts at LGBTQ-focused job fairs, or communicating inclusion to the community at large through philanthropic contributions and public policy weigh in, Cisco takes a leading role. Cisco is one of the 107 major employer signatories on HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act and earned a perfect score on the Human Right's Campaign Corporate Equality Index in 2018."

Since 2004, O4U has invited a diverse class of the highest-achieving LGBTQ students from the top 30 US universities to attend four industry-focused conferences sponsored by more than 130 of America's leading corporations and universities. These firms send leaders to educate and mentor students about job opportunities in their highly competitive industries. Sponsors meet, interview and recruit the best and brightest LGBTQ and otherwise diverse students in the nation.

According to Love, "Students tell us that these weekend immersions change their lives. They find inspiration to live authentically, bring their full and best selves to the workplace, and pursue challenging, ambitious and purposeful careers." http://outforundergrad.org/.

