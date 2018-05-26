Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutive Year

O4U Executive Director, Cindi Love, said:

"We are very excited and honored to again welcome Goldman Sachs as the host sponsor of our Business Conference. We connect deeply with their values about fostering inclusion as a priority by 'sustaining a work environment where people feel comfortable bringing their full selves to work and are empowered to reach their full potential. Students tell us that these weekend immersions change their lives, inspiring them to live authentically, bring their full and best selves to the workplace and pursue challenging, ambitious and purposeful careers.'"

Founded in 2004, O4U offers four leadership conferences in Business Tech, Marketing and Engineering hosted by more than 130 of America's leading corporations and universities. These sponsors, alongside O4U volunteers, co-create dynamic weekend-long learning communities for LGBTQ+ professionals, mentors and students. http://outforundergrad.org

Dane E. Holmes, Global Head of Human Capital Management of Goldman Sachs says:

"At Goldman Sachs, we know two things to be true when it comes to talent: first, the health and success of our business depends on the quality of our people, and second, talent is not bound by factors such as race, gender, age or sexual orientation. For that reason, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Out for Undergrad, an organization committed to the important work of connecting LGBTQ+ students with career opportunities and promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace."

The cost of O4U attendance for students is fully underwritten by sponsors who also send their leaders to mentor and train the best and brightest LGBTQ+ students in the nation about job opportunities in their highly competitive industries. http://outforundergrad.org/for-employers

Media Contact:

Goldman Sachs

Jake Siewert

Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Out for Undergrad (O4U)

Cindi Love Cindi.love@outforundergrad.org

866-648-9727

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/out-for-undergrad-o4u-names-goldman-sachs-as-host-of-lgbtq-undergrad-leadership-business-conference-for-the-fourth-consecutive-year-300655344.html

SOURCE Out for Undergrad (O4U)

Related Links

http://www.outforundergrad.org

