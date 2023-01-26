Out of home advertising market size to increase by USD 11,016.26 million: North America will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Market by Platform, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% and register an incremental growth of USD 11,016.26 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Out of Home Advertising Market 2023-2027

By region, the global out-of-home advertising market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for OOH advertising and intense competition in the market is driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The out of home advertising market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG: The company offers out of home advertising through public hoarding and posters.

The company offers out of home advertising through public hoarding and posters. Asiaray Media Group: The company offers out of home advertising through Airport hoards, bus stands, and metro railway boards.

The company offers out of home advertising through Airport hoards, bus stands, and metro railway boards. Burkhart Advertising Inc: The company offers out of home advertising with digital hoardings and boards.

The company offers out of home advertising with digital hoardings and boards. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc: The company offers out of home advertising through large open hoarding and public boards.

The company offers out of home advertising through large open hoarding and public boards. Daktronics Inc: The company offers out of home advertising through digital billboards, transportation areas, street furniture, and retail malls.

The company offers out of home advertising through digital billboards, transportation areas, street furniture, and retail malls. Drury Displays Inc.

Euro Media Group SA

Fairway Outdoor LLC

Global Media and Entertainment Ltd.

IZON Global Media

JCDecaux SE

Lamar Advertising Co.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing penetration of light-emitting diode (LED) mobile billboards, growing advertisements through vehicle wrapping, and increased benefits of outdoor advertisements over traditional advertisements. However, the growing popularity of digital marketing is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By platform , the market is segmented into physical outdoor advertising and digital outdoor advertising . The physical outdoor advertising segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into . The physical outdoor advertising segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market by Application, Display Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The programmatic advertising spending market is projected to grow by USD 314.27 billion with a CAGR of 26.66% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. High penetration of digital advertising is one of the key factors driving the programmatic advertising (AD) spending market growth.

Advertising Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The advertising services market share is expected to reach an estimated USD 188.92 billion value by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 5.18%. One of the key factors driving growth in the advertising services market is the growth in in-app advertising.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this out of home advertising market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the out of home advertising market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the out of home advertising market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the out of home advertising market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of out of home advertising market vendors

Out Of Home Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11016.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adams Outdoor Advertising, APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG, Asiaray Media Group, Burkhart Advertising Inc., Captivate LLC, CATCHA GROUP, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CP Media Ltd., Daktronics Inc., Drury Displays Inc., Euro Media Group SA, Fairway Outdoor LLC, Global Media and Entertainment Ltd., IZON Global Media, JCDecaux SE, Lamar Advertising Co., Lightbox OOH Video Network, OUTFRONT Media Inc., Primedia Pty Ltd., and Stroer SE and Co. KGaA Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global out of home advertising market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global out of home advertising market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

6.3 Physical outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Physical outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Physical outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Physical outdoor advertising - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Physical outdoor advertising - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Digital outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Digital outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Digital outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Digital outdoor advertising - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Digital outdoor advertising - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Billboards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Billboards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Billboards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Billboards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Billboards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Shelters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Shelters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Shelters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Shelters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Shelters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Transit displays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Transit displays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Transit displays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Transit displays - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Transit displays - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Street furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Street furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Street furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Street furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Street furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adams Outdoor Advertising

Exhibit 116: Adams Outdoor Advertising - Overview



Exhibit 117: Adams Outdoor Advertising - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Adams Outdoor Advertising - Key offerings

12.4 APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG

Exhibit 119: APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG - Key offerings

12.5 Asiaray Media Group

Exhibit 122: Asiaray Media Group - Overview



Exhibit 123: Asiaray Media Group - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Asiaray Media Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Asiaray Media Group - Segment focus

12.6 Burkhart Advertising Inc.

Exhibit 126: Burkhart Advertising Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Burkhart Advertising Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Burkhart Advertising Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 129: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Daktronics Inc.

Exhibit 133: Daktronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Daktronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Daktronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Daktronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Daktronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Drury Displays Inc.

Exhibit 138: Drury Displays Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Drury Displays Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Drury Displays Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Fairway Outdoor LLC

Exhibit 141: Fairway Outdoor LLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: Fairway Outdoor LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Fairway Outdoor LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Global Media and Entertainment Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Global Media and Entertainment Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Global Media and Entertainment Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Global Media and Entertainment Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 IZON Global Media

Exhibit 147: IZON Global Media - Overview



Exhibit 148: IZON Global Media - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: IZON Global Media - Key offerings

12.13 JCDecaux SE

Exhibit 150: JCDecaux SE - Overview



Exhibit 151: JCDecaux SE - Business segments



Exhibit 152: JCDecaux SE - Key news



Exhibit 153: JCDecaux SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: JCDecaux SE - Segment focus

12.14 Lamar Advertising Co.

Exhibit 155: Lamar Advertising Co. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Lamar Advertising Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Lamar Advertising Co. - Key offerings

12.15 Lightbox OOH Video Network

Exhibit 158: Lightbox OOH Video Network - Overview



Exhibit 159: Lightbox OOH Video Network - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Lightbox OOH Video Network - Key offerings

12.16 OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Exhibit 161: OUTFRONT Media Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: OUTFRONT Media Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: OUTFRONT Media Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: OUTFRONT Media Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Stroer SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 165: Stroer SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 166: Stroer SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Stroer SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Stroer SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio