Out of home advertising market to grow at a CAGR of 4.95%; Historic market size valued at 33,625.04 million in 2017 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global out of home advertising market size is estimated to grow by USD 11,016.26 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. North America will account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report
Global Out Of Home Advertising Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on platform (physical outdoor advertising and digital outdoor advertising), type (billboards, shelters, transit displays, and street furniture), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market growth in the physical outdoor advertising segment will be significant during the forecast period. Physical outdoor advertising boards are more effective in spreading brand awareness about any company to the customers. They can carry more than one marketing message and are effective in getting attention from consumers when compared with normal billboards. These advantages are driving the growth of the segment.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global out of home advertising market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global out of home advertising market.
- North America will account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the region are adopting the latest technologies to enhance their outdoor ad visibility. They are also partnering with enterprises from various sectors, such as telecommunication, to get data about the number of consumers passing by their billboards and generate actionable insights. Such developments are fostering the growth of the out of home advertising market in North America.
Global Out Of Home Advertising Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The market is driven by the growing penetration of LED mobile billboards.
- LED mobile billboards are movable and can be transported from physical locations to attract many viewers.
- These advertisements can be used to target specific geography by covering places such as sports events, schools, and conventions, which increases the chances of visibility of the ad to the audience.
- Such benefits are leading to an increase in the demand for out of home advertising, which is driving the growth of the market.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The use of analytics to increase ads effectiveness is a key trend in the market.
- Advertisers and marketers are adopting data analytics to analyze and track the engagement of audiences with outdoor advertisements.
- Based on the derived insights, they can make customized advertisements to suit specific demographics.
- This trend is encouraging market vendors to invest in the development of software and analytics solutions to help end-users in increasing efficiency as well as to provide more time to market their products or services.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- The growing popularity of digital marketing will challenge the growth of the market.
- Digital marketing provides a far-reaching approach to its target customers, regardless of their geographical presence.
- Companies are increasingly adopting digital marketing practices for generating brand awareness, enrolment, and audience expansion.
- Digital marketing is cost-effective and provides an edge over other advertisement methods, which utilize the installation of large format displays (LFDs).
- Thus, the increasing popularity of digital marketing will reduce the growth potential in the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this out of home advertising market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the out of home advertising market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the out of home advertising market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the out of home advertising market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of out of home advertising market vendors
|
Out Of Home Advertising Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
167
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 11016.26 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.4
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 30%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Adams Outdoor Advertising, APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG, Asiaray Media Group, Burkhart Advertising Inc., Captivate LLC, CATCHA GROUP, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CP Media Ltd., Daktronics Inc., Drury Displays Inc., Euro Media Group SA, Fairway Outdoor LLC, Global Media and Entertainment Ltd., IZON Global Media, JCDecaux SE, Lamar Advertising Co., Lightbox OOH Video Network, OUTFRONT Media Inc., Primedia Pty Ltd., and Stroer SE and Co. KGaA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global out of home advertising market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global out of home advertising market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform
- 6.3 Physical outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Physical outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Physical outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Physical outdoor advertising - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Physical outdoor advertising - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Digital outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Digital outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Digital outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Digital outdoor advertising - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Digital outdoor advertising - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Billboards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Billboards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Billboards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Billboards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Billboards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Shelters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Shelters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Shelters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Shelters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Shelters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Transit displays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Transit displays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Transit displays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Transit displays - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Transit displays - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Street furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Street furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Street furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Street furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Street furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Adams Outdoor Advertising
- Exhibit 116: Adams Outdoor Advertising - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Adams Outdoor Advertising - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Adams Outdoor Advertising - Key offerings
- 12.4 APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG
- Exhibit 119: APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG - Overview
- Exhibit 120: APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG - Key offerings
- 12.5 Asiaray Media Group
- Exhibit 122: Asiaray Media Group - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Asiaray Media Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Asiaray Media Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Asiaray Media Group - Segment focus
- 12.6 Burkhart Advertising Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Burkhart Advertising Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Burkhart Advertising Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Burkhart Advertising Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 129: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Daktronics Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Daktronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Daktronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Daktronics Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Daktronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Daktronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Drury Displays Inc.
- Exhibit 138: Drury Displays Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Drury Displays Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Drury Displays Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Fairway Outdoor LLC
- Exhibit 141: Fairway Outdoor LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Fairway Outdoor LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Fairway Outdoor LLC - Key offerings
- 12.11 Global Media and Entertainment Ltd.
- Exhibit 144: Global Media and Entertainment Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Global Media and Entertainment Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Global Media and Entertainment Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 IZON Global Media
- Exhibit 147: IZON Global Media - Overview
- Exhibit 148: IZON Global Media - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: IZON Global Media - Key offerings
- 12.13 JCDecaux SE
- Exhibit 150: JCDecaux SE - Overview
- Exhibit 151: JCDecaux SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: JCDecaux SE - Key news
- Exhibit 153: JCDecaux SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: JCDecaux SE - Segment focus
- 12.14 Lamar Advertising Co.
- Exhibit 155: Lamar Advertising Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Lamar Advertising Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Lamar Advertising Co. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Lightbox OOH Video Network
- Exhibit 158: Lightbox OOH Video Network - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Lightbox OOH Video Network - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Lightbox OOH Video Network - Key offerings
- 12.16 OUTFRONT Media Inc.
- Exhibit 161: OUTFRONT Media Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: OUTFRONT Media Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: OUTFRONT Media Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: OUTFRONT Media Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Stroer SE and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 165: Stroer SE and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Stroer SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: Stroer SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Stroer SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 174: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations
