Out of Home Advertising Market to register a growth of USD 9.60 billion at a CAGR of 4.71%| APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG and Daktronics Inc. are the Key Vendors| Technavio

Key vendors insights

The out of home advertising market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The out of home advertising market is dominated by a few well-established players, such as Albertsons Companies Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., HelloFresh SE, and The Kroger Co. Moreover, the market vendors are consistently concentrated on adopting and deploying growth strategies such as established vendors have started acquiring small and regional players to increase their global reach.

Some of the key market vendors are:

APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG

Burkhart Advertising Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Daktronics Inc.

Drury Displays Inc.

Fairway Outdoor LLC

JCDecaux SA

Lamar Advertising Co.

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Stroer SE and Co. KGaA

Product News and Vendor insights

APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG - The company deals in analog and digital poster advertising on streets and squares, in railway stations, at airports, in shopping centers, and in and on transport facilities.

The company deals in analog and digital poster advertising on streets and squares, in railway stations, at airports, in shopping centers, and in and on transport facilities. Daktronics Inc. - The company offers solutions for integrated video display systems, digital billboards, dynamic messaging systems for OOH companies, national retailers, quick serve restaurants, casinos, shopping centers, cruise ships, commercial building owners, and petroleum retailers.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download free sample report

Parent Market Outlook

The out of home advertising market will be driven by factors such as increasing penetration of LED mobile billboards. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the global out of home advertising market during the forecast period.

Out of Home Advertising market trend

Analytics for ads effectiveness

Using analytics to enhance the effectiveness of ads is one of the key factors driving the global out of home advertising market growth. Marketers and advertisers are planning to manage campaigns remotely. Moreover, for tracking and analyzing the engagement of the audience they are implementing data analytics. Thus, such factors are pushing various vendors for investing and developing software and analytics for increasing the efficiency of advertisement and help marketers and advertisers to focus more on strategies.

Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

APAC holds the leading position with 30% of the global out of home advertising market share growth. China is the key market for out of home advertising in APAC. The vendors in this region are trying to use various technologies and methods to improve their outdoor ad visibility.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends and Challenges influencing the out of home advertising market

Related Reports:-

Cloud Advertising Market - The cloud advertising market size has the potential to grow by USD 229.94 billion between 2021 and 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.39%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Digital Advertising Market in US - The digital advertising market size in US has the potential to grow by USD 166.87 billion between 2021 and 2026, but the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.34%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized report as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Out Of Home Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG, Burkhart Advertising Inc., Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Daktronics Inc., Drury Displays Inc., Fairway Outdoor LLC, JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Co., OUTFRONT Media Inc., and Stroer SE and Co. KGaA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio