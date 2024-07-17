Out of Its (Digital) Comfort Zone: Digital HQ Launches New Suite of Communications Services

Agency Appoints New President and Chief Communications Officer to Lead Division and Fuel Client Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital HQ, a premier creative and strategic agency acclaimed for bringing breakthrough marketing strategies to nationally recognized brands and global agencies, announced today the launch of its communications division, specializing in executive visibility and leadership, public and media relations strategy, affiliate PR, and corporate and crisis communications. Communications and Public Relations leader, Jacqueline Keidel Martinez, has been named President and Chief Communications Officer of Digital HQ and its newest initiative.

In an age of infinite scrolling and endless content consumption, brands can often undervalue the power of creativity and overlook how "traditional communications" can be used to capture audiences and build loyalty within the digital space. Digital HQ's modern communications approach is a direct result of the battle to connect with consumers in an ever-changing and oftentimes cluttered media landscape. The agency will focus on cutting through content noise while delivering scalable solutions that can boost a brand's reputation and transform its competitive position within the marketplace.

"Digital HQ's new communications division is centered around a more cohesive process to deliver scalable solutions for clients," said Hillary Applegate, Founder and CEO of Digital HQ. "Our communications initiative requires a leader with creative vision and the keen ability to find opportunities that build meaningful connections. Jacqueline's passion for synergizing digital and traditional strategies into a modern communications approach makes her a superior choice to take on this ambitious role."

Keidel Martinez is responsible for implementing brand building communications strategies, executing thought leadership practices and strengthening consumer trust for Fortune 500 companies and fractional arms for global agencies Digital HQ represents. Keidel Martinez brings over 12 years of executive-level experience, overseeing public relations and social media execution for some of the largest full-service marketing agencies in Phoenix with clients including Bar-S Foods, Arizona Lottery, Arizona Office of Tourism and Mayo Clinic. Prior to joining Digital HQ, Martinez was Director of Communications at PetSmart where she was the driving force behind the brand's elevated public relations and social media exposure across multiple media landscapes.

"A strong, modernized communications program is one that's constantly evolving and working in tandem with digital efforts to be strategically creative, courageous and confident in what you're saying, who you're partnering with and where you're connecting," said Keidel Martinez. "I'm tremendously excited to work alongside an esteemed group of storytellers, creatives and strategists where we will continue to challenge the status quo in communications."

Digital HQ is backed by a dedicated network of specialized contractors, bringing best-in-class flexible marketing solutions to brands that are rooted in quality, creativity and efficiency. Digital HQ's communications division brings opportunity to communications and public relations contractors seeking the benefits of flexible contract work.

About Digital HQ:

Digital HQ is a marketing and communications agency delivering cutting-edge campaigns and scalable solutions that amplify awareness, accelerate growth and captivate audiences for the brands and agencies they represent. Founded in 2020 by social and digital leader, Hillary Applegate, Digital HQ's robust client portfolio includes both nationally recognized brands and agencies seeking a fractional marketing and communications department that will unlock revenue through white labeled services. They create and implement strategies that drive action, build authentic connections and ultimately take brands to the next level across the digital landscape. For more information on Digital HQ, visit dgtlhq.com.

