Out of Over 13,000 Companies From Over 90 Countries, Voltus Named to 2019 Global Cleantech 100

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltus, Inc., the leading demand response company for commercial and industrial energy consumers, was honored by Cleantech Group in the prestigious 2019 Global Cleantech 100.

The Global Cleantech 100 is an annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. It features the private, independent, for-profit companies best positioned to solve tomorrow's clean technology challenges. This year marks the 10th edition of the list.

"When we launched Voltus we envisioned taking demand response to an entirely new level for our customers with a team of world-class energy experts, technology meant to make our customer's lives easier, and a simple commercial offer that put double the cash in customer's pockets fast. The honor of this recognition goes entirely to our team's hard work and industry-leading results," said Gregg Dixon, CEO of Voltus.

The list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative judgments from nominations and insight from a global 87-member expert panel comprised of leading investors and experts from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The list is sponsored by Chubb.

"Our tenth edition is dominated by innovations for the future of food and mobility, and a decentralized and digitized future not only for energy but for the industrial world more generally," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "This is a far cry from the dominance of hardware, solar, and biofuels in the inaugural Global Cleantech 100 in 2009."

The complete list of 100 companies was revealed on 28 January at the 17th annual Cleantech Forum San Francisco.

Voltus represents the "potential of us" to better manage energy through simple, cost-free energy management products. Our commercial and industrial customers generate cash by allowing us to be their energy expert while we deliver innovative demand-response, energy-purchasing and energy-efficiency programs to them. It's this simple: a customer signs up with Voltus and every quarter, we deliver dollars. Voltus makes money when our customers make money by sharing the cash generated from working together. What's more, there are significant community benefits that accompany working with Voltus - a cleaner, more reliable energy future and dollars invested back into businesses and jobs instead of being wasted on a larger energy bill.

Cleantech ® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future. The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with a growing international presence in London. Our parent company, Enovation Partners, is based in Chicago.

