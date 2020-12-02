Out-of-the-Box Card Company Offers Unique Way for People to Kick Pres. Trump's @$$ to the White House Curb

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Will President Trump leave the White House and transfer power peacefully or won't he? Will brute force be necessary to drag him out of the Oval Office? No matter the outcome, Dirty Pop Cards is offering a way for people send Trump a message that he's infamous for: you're fired!

People can send Dirty Pop Card's wildly popular middle finger design card straight to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to encourage Trump to start packing his bags and hitting the road.

People can send Dirty Pop Card's wildly popular middle finger design card straight to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to encourage Trump to start packing his bags and hitting the road. Dirty Pop Cards middle finger design cards can be sent to anybody, any public figure. You can send the card to Biden, Clinton, Obama, Pelosi, and everybody in between, even your friends with crude senses of humor.

During this special, limited promotion, people can send the bird to President Trump for free— the only cost is shipping, which has been lowered to a mere 85 cents. The card includes a hand-written note that says the former reality TV star's famous catchphrase, "you're fired!"

As we approach the holiday season, what better gift to give yourself, the nation, or a loved one than a direct, straightforward message directly to President Trump's front door? We consider that a gift that keeps giving.

Dirty Pop Cards CEO Thao Lam says, "Because Trump is such a polarizing figure we know there are plenty of people that would love to send him out of office with a 3D pop up hand flipping him the bird along with a handwritten note with the message "You're Fired!"

Customers must enter the coupon code YOUREFIRED to take advantage of this HUGE, TREMENDOUS deal.

"It's rare that we get such a polarizing public figure as Donald Trump. On his way out, we knew there were a lot of people wanting to send him out with a big 'eff you,'" said Lam.

The sender's personal and contact information will remain confidential.

