Out of The Box with Christine: The Podcast for Conscious Folk Celebrates Its 5 Year Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This February marks the 5 year anniversary of Out of The Box With Christine: The Podcast for Conscious Folk, which was created back in 2016 by the popular Los Angeles radio personality Christine Blosdale. Currently the Podcast can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts, Google, Pandora, iHeartRadio and YouTube.

Podcast & Radio Coach Christine Blosdale

With over 175 episodes under her belt, Christine reflects on how the Podcast has developed over the years, stating, "The show was intentionally created to enhance the lives of my listeners and viewers on YouTube. Each episode I make it my mission to feature transformational guests in business, health, wellness and consciousness – and it's been such an honor to bring these Master Teachers to my audience for five years. I am truly blessed."

Some highlights over the years include such episodes as;

An Interview With a Master Narcissist (currently over 280,000 views on YouTube)

An Interview With Roseanne Barr on The Election of Donald Trump

A Conversation With Kelly Carlin

The Empath's Survival Guide with Dr. Judith Orloff

Cosby Survivor Victoria Valentino Speaks Out

and many more – all are available to watch at http://bit.ly/outoftheboxyoutube.

Not only is Christine the host and producer of the podcast, but she's been an on-air radio personality thrilling audiences in both Los Angeles and New York for nearly 20 years. Currently she has her own Podcast & Radio Consulting business and has raised over 19 million dollars for non-profits and businesses alike. And if that wasn't enough, she recently became a #1 Amazon International Bestselling author with "Your Amazing Itty Bitty Podcast Book: The Top 15 Reasons Why You Need To Tap Into the Power (and Profits) of Podcasting."

For more information visit ChristineBlosdale.com

send a request to [email protected]

