Out of the Darkness Macomb/McDonough County Walk to Fight Suicide on September 30

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Community Walks are a Journey of Remembrance, Hope and Support for Those Affected by Suicide

MACOMB, Ill., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: The Out of the Darkness Macomb/McDonough County Walk, an annual event that raises awareness and funds to help prevent suicide as well as bring hope to those affected by suicide. Sponsored by the Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), this is one of 17 AFSP community walks in Illinois and more than 400 walks throughout the country this year.

WHEN: Saturday, September 30, 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Macomb City Hall – 232 E. Jackson Blvd., Macomb, IL

WHO: Walk participants include people who know someone affected by suicide, who have lost a loved one to suicide, or who have struggled themselves. The Macomb/McDonough County Walk gives people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and provide a platform to create a culture that's smarter about mental health. The Why I Walk Wall features powerfully moving tributes for participants.

WHY: In 2020, 54% of Americans had been affected by suicide in some way. In Illinois, suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for ages 10-34 and the 6th leading cause of death for ages 35-54. In 2021, there were an estimate 1.7 million suicide attempts in the United States, and 132 suicides per day on average. There is hope: 94% of adults in the U.S. think suicide can be prevented.

Nationally, nine in ten individuals who die by suicide were living with a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death, with these conditions often being undiagnosed or untreated. As a leading cause of death, suicide is a public health problem, but can be prevented through education and advocacy.

ABOUT: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its Illinois chapter are dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, suicide prevention advocacy, and support for those affected by suicide. All donations go toward these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national and local suicide rates.

For more: www.afsp.org/Illinois

REGISTER: Macomb/McDonough County Walk: www.afsp.org/MacombIL

To find other Community Walks in Illinois: www.afsp.org/ILTogether

VIDEO: 2022 B-roll of Community Walks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaDuo4OJAWo

2022 B-roll of Chicagoland Walk: https://bit.ly/B-RollOOTDChicagoWalk2022

NOTE: If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Suicide Prevention Resources: www.afsp.org/resources

Suicide Warning Signs: www.afsp.org/signs

Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: www.afsp.org/reporting

