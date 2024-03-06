Out of the Garden Project Welcomes New President to Lead the Way in Hunger Relief Initiatives in North Carolina

"We feed over 500 American families weekly and with Beth's leadership, we can feed over 1000," says Dr. Khan Chair of the Board. Post this

Beth brings a wealth of experience and a passion for community service as President and Executive Director to Out of the Garden Project. With a proven track record of leadership in nonprofit organizations, Beth is poised to guide the organization to new heights in its mission to eradicate hunger in North Carolina and provide essential support to those in need.

"We are excited to welcome Beth as President and Executive Director of Out of the Garden Project. Her extensive background in food insecurity, corporate relationships, and commitment to community well-being for all Americans make her the ideal candidate to lead our organization forward," said Board President and Chairperson, Dr. Akir Khan. "We feed over 500 American families weekly through our mobile markets and with Beth's leadership, we can expand these distribution sites and feed over 1000 community members as we have seen an increase in local refugee resettlement."

As the new President, Beth will oversee the strategic direction of Out of the Garden Project, working closely with the board, staff, volunteers, and community partners to enhance and expand the organization's initiatives.

"I am honored to join Out of the Garden Project as the President and Executive Director. I am deeply committed to the mission of addressing food insecurity in our community," said Beth Crise. "Our lines have increased at our food distribution sites by over 40% and our community partners can help us ensure no family goes to bed hungry in North Carolina. I look forward to collaborating with our staff and volunteers at Out of the Garden Project and building upon the organization's transformational impact on families in North Carolina since 2008."

Out of the Garden Project is the largest independent, non-government, food insecurity nonprofit distributing over 26 million meals since its inception. The organization is poised to continue and expand its efforts with local Higher Education Institutions, such as the continued partnership with Guilford Technical Community College. A new focus will be prioritized from our Executive Board on building relationships and outreach among interfaith leaders in the Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Baha'i, Agnostics, and other faith communities in Piedmont Triad.

About Out of the Garden Project: Out of the Garden Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food assistance and support services to families facing food insecurity in our community. Since 2008, the organization has been a beacon of hope, working tirelessly to address hunger and its underlying causes by feeding over 500 Americans weekly through innovative mobile markets. Learn more at https://outofthegardenproject.org .

SOURCE Out of the Garden Project