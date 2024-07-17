Out of the Ocean® Unveils the Next-Level Totes Featuring Click N' Stay® Exclusively with Gemline

Pioneering a New Era of Convenience for Shoppers with Innovative Technology

ORINDA, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merging sustainability and convenience, KeepCool and its exclusive promotional partner, Gemline, are excited to announce the launch of Out of the Ocean® reusable shoppers featuring revolutionary Click N' Stay® technology.

With plastic accounting for 80% of all marine debris , each Out of the Ocean® bag prevents 4 to 17 plastic bottle equivalents from waterways, reducing waste and the demand for single-use plastic bags while promoting sustainability.

Click N' Stay® technology features an interlocking mechanism that keeps the tote open for easier packing and unpacking. Post this Click N' Stay

"Gemline continues to raise the bar with its assortment of conscious products. Out of the Ocean® with Click N' Stay® exemplifies our focus on positive environmental impact both for the people and the planet, specifically marine life. There is a great deal of anticipation surrounding this launch and we're eager to see it succeed with Gemline's help for the welfare of many," shares Pierre Barlier, CEO of KeepCool.

The Click N' Stay® technology features an interlocking mechanism that keeps the tote open for easier packing and unpacking: click to open, and click again to close, and fold flat. These totes come in Lunch, Large, and XL sizes, available in Black, Slate Grey, and Navy.

"Our partnership to bring Out of the Ocean® totes featuring Click N' Stay® to market is a testament to our commitment to product solutions that support our planet," shares Frank Carpenito, President & CEO of Gemline. "This groundbreaking technology not only offers interlocking technology, but also plays a crucial role in reducing ocean plastic waste."

Through the partnership with Gemline, this technology is now available to the promotional products industry.

Out of the Ocean® Click N' Stay® totes are available at Gemline.com and outofthewoods.com/collections/out-of-the-ocean . Imagery is linked here . For more information, visit outoftheocean.com .

About KeepCool

KeepCool, parent company of Out of the Ocean®, is the leading supplier of reusable and soft-sided cooler bags, providing private label and branded solutions. With over 20 years of innovation leadership, KeepCool champions the use of post-consumer waste as a raw material in making its range of reusable bags. Today, KeepCool continues to work with prominent retailers, brands, event organizers, publishers, and non-profit organizations to produce custom reusable, recycled, and insulated bags. Out of the Ocean® extends KeepCool's mission by reducing, reusing, and recycling ocean plastic. Visit www.keepcoolbags.com for more information.

About Gemline

Founded in 1958, Gemline is an award-winning, design-centric supplier dedicated to providing high-quality branded products from bags to technology to the promotional products industry. Exemplified in our purpose statement of 'We Promote Community,' Gemline prioritizes building connections in everything we do.

Ranked as the 12th largest industry supplier and 5th largest hard goods supplier by the Advertising Specialty Institute, Gemline offers a diverse range of bags, coolers, drinkware, stationery, writing instruments, technology products, gourmet food and lifestyle gifts. Gemline is committed to making a positive impact both locally and globally. For more information, visit www.gemline.com .

