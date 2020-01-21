Out Of Thousands Of Innovators From Across The Globe, Gogoro Captured A Place In The 2020 Global Cleantech 100

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro®, a technology leader transforming how innovation is accelerating the shift to sustainable urban mobility, was named a 2020 Global Cleantech 100 company by Cleantech Group. The 2020 Global Cleantech 100 is the 11th edition of the respected annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. It features the private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to contribute to a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future.

"Gogoro is honored to be recognized as a 2020 Global Cleantech 100 Company. Gogoro was created to ignite the mass market shift to sustainable energy by introducing a new approach for cities to embrace sustainable energy through a smart connected infrastructure and battery swapping system that is easy for riders to use and optimized for businesses to embrace." said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO, Gogoro Inc. "With more than 70 million consumer battery swaps to date and nearly 300,000 Smartscooters delivered, Gogoro is transforming how we all can use and share energy."

The list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global 80-member expert panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb.

"It feels right that our first list of the future-defining 2020s, should see a continued strengthening in the representation of truly impactful and necessary innovations to transform our diets, to enable a more renewable-heavy energy system, and to capture and utilize the vast levels of CO2 we have been freely emitting for decades," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "Also included in our 2020 list are some big and critical shots at solving global problems – from proving out fusion and next-gen batteries to zero carbon aviation."

For detailed information on Gogoro's outlook as an innovator, visit Cleantech Group's market intelligence platform i3 and search for Gogoro.

