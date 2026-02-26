Out-of-Town Shoppers Now Drive Demand in 87 of the Largest U.S. Markets, Realtor.com® Reports

Interest from out-of-market buyers has seen a structural shift since 2019, accounting for 61.9% of home views in Q4 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-market home shopping continued to dominate the U.S. housing landscape in the final quarter of 2025. According to a new report from Realtor.com®, out-of-market shoppers accounted for 61.9% of online views for homes in the 100 largest metros, which is a significant shift from the 48.6% seen in the pre-pandemic era of 2019. While this search activity is down modestly from last year's 64.7% peak, the long-term trend highlights a more mobile and interconnected pool of home shoppers.

Today, 87 of the largest 100 metros are driven primarily by out-of-market interest, leaving just 13 markets where local shoppers remain the majority of the audience.

"We have seen a fundamental change in where Americans who are shopping for a home are looking to live," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com®. "As the 'lock-in effect' keeps some owners from selling, those who are moving are increasingly untethered to the market they're currently in. Whether driven by a search for affordability in the Sun Belt or following the wave of AI-driven job opportunities in the Rust Belt and West, home shoppers are looking further afield than ever before."

Sun Belt Remains the Top Target for Relocators

The Sun Belt remains the undisputed leader in non-local demand. In 2025 Q4, 87 of the largest 100 metros saw out-of-market demand outperform local interest, led by affordable, lifestyle-driven metros such as Cape Coral, Fla., Lakeland, Fla., and Durham, N.C.

These markets stand out for their lower home prices relative to major coastal cities and their strong appeal to retirees. However, the report also notes that these areas are increasingly attracting investors and second or even third-home demand , which further lifts the share of non-local shoppers. Interestingly, the Hudson Valley, N.Y area has emerged as a rare Northeastern outlier, ranking among the top five markets for out-of-town demand as it attracts buyers seeking Hudson Valley affordability compared to the high costs of New York City.

Top Markets Fueled by Out-of-Market Demand in 2025Q4

Rank Market % Traffic from out-of-

market shoppers,

2025Q4 % Traffic from

local shoppers,

2025Q4 % Traffic from

out-of-market

shoppers,

2019Q4 % Traffic from

local shoppers,

2019Q4 1 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla. 82.5 % 17.5 % 73.8 % 26.2 % 2 Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 79.8 % 20.2 % 69.9 % 30.2 % 3 Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C. 78.2 % 21.8 % 67.3 % 32.7 % 4 North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, Fla. 77.8 % 22.3 % 67.5 % 32.5 % 5 Kiryas Joel-Poughkeepsie-Newburgh, N.Y. 77.5 % 22.5 % 64.6 % 35.4 % 6 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla. 77.4 % 22.6 % 69.1 % 30.9 % 7 Charleston-North Charleston, S.C. 75.8 % 24.2 % 64.7 % 35.3 % 8 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J. 75.7 % 24.3 % 61.0 % 39.0 % 9 Augusta-Richmond County, Ga.-S.C. 74.5 % 25.5 % 65.3 % 34.7 % 10 Columbia, S.C. 74.3 % 25.7 % 64.8 % 35.2 %

The AI Migration: Tech Hubs Flipping to Out-of-Town Interest

One of the most striking findings in the Q4 report is the shift of 39 metros that were once locally dominated but are now seeing the majority of their interest come from out-of-town shoppers. San Francisco leads this charge, with a 25.4% surge in outside interest compared to six years ago.

"The top five metros experiencing the biggest shifts are seeing a surge in AI-driven jobs and data center expansions," said Jiayi Xu, economist at Realtor.com®. "San Francisco is seeing renewed outside interest fueled by AI, while Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are benefiting from multi-billion-dollar AI and cloud-focused data center investments across Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, booming data center and infrastructure projects in Omaha and Detroit are drawing more out-of-market shoppers to these fast-growing, opportunity-rich regions."

Markets Experiencing the Largest Shifts: From Local-Renter Dominated to Out-of-Market Driven, 2025Q4 vs. 2019Q4

Rank Market % Traffic

from out-of-

market

shoppers,

2025Q4 % Traffic

from out-of-

market

shoppers,

2019Q4 % Change in

out-of-market

share 1 San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, Calif. 58.7 % 33.3 % 25.4 % 2 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. 53.0 % 28.0 % 25.0 % 3 Pittsburgh, Pa. 55.0 % 30.5 % 24.5 % 4 Omaha, Neb-Iowa 59.7 % 36.0 % 23.7 % 5 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich. 52.4 % 29.2 % 23.2 %

The Holdouts: Where Local Shoppers Still Lead

Only 13 of the 100 largest metros remain locally dominated, where the majority of home views come from people already living in the area.

High-Entry Barriers : In New York (73.7% local) and Washington, D.C. (60.6% local), high housing costs continue to limit entry from out-of-market shoppers.

: In New York (73.7% local) and Washington, D.C. (60.6% local), high housing costs continue to limit entry from out-of-market shoppers. Market Loyalty: Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta benefit from strong internal economies and job markets that keep residents shopping for their next home within their current metro.

However, even in these strongholds, the dominance of the local shopper is fading. Each of these 13 markets has seen a declining share of local engagement compared to 2019, suggesting that out-of-market interest is playing an increasingly significant role nationwide.

Top Markets Led by Local Shoppers in 2025Q4

Rank Market % Traffic

from local

shoppers,

2019Q4 % Traffic

from out-

of-market

shoppers,

2019Q4 % Traffic

from local

shoppers,

2025Q4 % Traffic from out-

of-market

shoppers, 2025Q4 1 New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J. 81.9 % 18.2 % 73.7 % 26.4 % 2 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind. 80.2 % 19.8 % 72.3 % 27.7 % 3 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 74.4 % 25.7 % 68.0 % 32.1 % 4 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. 67.1 % 32.9 % 61.4 % 38.6 % 5 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.Va. 67.9 % 32.1 % 60.6 % 39.4 %

Methodology

This report analyzes views of for-sale listings on the Realtor.com® marketplace in the largest 100 metros between October and December 2025. More data can be found here.

