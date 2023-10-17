Out Shines Bright with the Out100: Spotlighting 2023's Leading LGBTQ+ Trailblazers

Out100 Returns to Los Angeles on November 9th

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Out is excited to unveil its annual Out100 list, a hallmark celebration spotlighting the year's most influential and pioneering LGBTQ+ figures. The Out100 is the magazine's most esteemed tradition, now entering its 29th year running and serving as a beacon of recognition for the most impactful LGBTQ+ individuals shaping the narrative of culture, business, politics, healthcare, and more.

Out's cover star, singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, is an undeniable force in the music industry and a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, known for her contributions that go beyond her melodic tunes. Out100 2023 honorees also include Colman Domingo, Dylan Mulvaney, Jonathan Bailey, Sasha Colby, Gio Benitez, Robin Roberts, Wayne Brady, Brittney Griner and many more.

"From music to politics, business to culture, our honorees have opened doors and created possibilities for others," said Daniel Reynolds, Editor-in-Chief of Out. "They remind us that our stories, struggles, and successes are intertwined and deserve recognition. Our 29th annual Out100 is more than just a list; it's a testament to the vibrant tapestry of LGBTQ+ voices and talents that shape our world."

The Out100 event takes place on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, marking its grand return to the city after five years. Brandi Carlile will receive the Icon Award for her impact championing LGBTQ+ rights and visibility. Past recipients included Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey, among others. The Out100 is presented by Lexus, with support from McDonald's, Gilead, and Truly.

This year's Out100 TV Special will live stream on AdvocateChannel.com and on-demand on the Advocate Channel App beginning November 25th. For the first time, ABC Owned Television Stations are the Official Media Sponsor of the Out100 TV Special. The special will air across the ABC Owned Television stations beginning Saturday, November 25 and will air throughout the holiday season (check local listings).

Readers can view the full Out100 list and learn more about this year's honorees now on Out.com/out100 and in the November/December issue when it hits newsstands on October 31st.

Follow #Out100 and stay tuned for detailed announcements in the forthcoming weeks as we unveil more about what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of LGBTQ+ excellence. Stay updated with the latest LGBTQ+ stories and articles spanning fashion, entertainment, politics, and culture at out.com. Like and follow Out on social media at @outmagazine.

SOURCE Out