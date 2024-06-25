OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE CELEBRATES NATIONAL ONION DAY WITH FREE BLOOMIN' ONIONS

From June 27 – June 28, guests can receive the free app with the purchase of an adult entree.

TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- June 27 is National Onion Day, and Outback Steakhouse is inviting guests to commemorate. On June 27 - 28, guests can receive one free Bloomin' Onion* per table with the purchase of an adult entrée by mentioning "National Onion Day" to their server.

Outback Steakhouse Bloomin’ Onion

With more than 8 million Bloomin' Onions sold each year, the appetizer is one of the most popular items on Outback's menu. It is crafted by Bloomologists and served on a trademarked pedestal displaying the message "on another level." The starter was invented by one of Outback's founders who aimed to create a delicious come-back flavor.

Hungry for more deals? Tuesday Tails offers a steamed lobster tail with a signature center-cut sirloin, plus steakhouse potato and choice of a side, starting at $24.99. Walkabout Wednesday lets guests choose between a 6 oz Center-Cut Sirloin or Grilled Chicken on the Barbie, plus Aussie Fries and a 16 oz domestic draft beer or a COCA-COLA® product, starting at $13.99.

*Available for dine-in, curbside takeout or delivery 6/27/2024-6/28/2024 only at participating Outback Steakhouse locations in the U.S with guest mention of "NATIONAL ONION DAY" to server. Valid on online orders placed through https://www.outback.com/order. Limited time offer. Offer not valid at restaurant locations in the states of MS, TN, plus all airport locations. Receive 1 Free Bloomin' Onion with the purchase of one full-price adult entrée. Maximum one discount per table. Excludes applicable taxes and gratuity. No cash value. Void where prohibited by law. Code used to redeem: BLOOM. Offer ends 6/28/2024.

About Outback Steakhouse®:

There's a special spirit at Outback Steakhouse®. One where mates gather, stories are exchanged, and steakhouse favorites flow as freely as the conversation. Serve it up with a dash of Aussie hospitality, and you've got all the makings of a great experience you'll want to share with your friends, time and time again. We're known for high quality, juicy steaks with your choice of big cuts and bold flavor, cooked just the way you like it. Spirited drinks that start the night off right and a heap of craveable dishes and fan favorites like our iconic Bloomin' Onion. For more information, please visit www.outback.com or the Outback Facebook page.

