OUTbio San Diego Celebrates First Anniversary: A Year of Empowerment and Inclusion for LGBTQ+ Life Science Professionals in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTbio San Diego, today marked a significant milestone by celebrating its first anniversary. Founded on April 4, 2023, the organization's mission is to empower LGBTQ+ professionals and allies in life science by fostering an inclusive community where diversity is celebrated.

"In the last year, OUTbio San Diego focused on nurturing the vibrant LGBTQ+ life science community in our region, providing a welcoming space for professionals to come together, connect, and thrive," said Tyler Brown, Chair of OUTbio San Diego's Board of Directors. "Membership has reached a new milestone of over 400 life science professionals from more than 250 companies, and growth is showing no signs of slowing."

OUTbio San Diego's first event in May 2023 drew over 200 life science professionals and local leaders, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. Elected in 2020, Mayor Gloria is San Diego's first openly gay mayor and first mayor of color. "I was honored to be part of OUTbio San Diego's inaugural event, and I'm thrilled to witness the incredible growth and impact the organization achieved in its first year," said Mayor Gloria. "OUTbio's commitment to empowering LGBTQ+ professionals in San Diego's life science industry aligns with our city's values of inclusivity and diversity, and I'm grateful for their continued support of this community."

Over the past year, OUTbio San Diego has hosted quarterly networking events with community partners, initiated volunteer opportunities with the San Diego LGBT Community Center, Generation STEAM, and Ocean Connectors, and held monthly membership meet-ups. To mark the anniversary, OUTbio San Diego will host a "State of the Organization" event today.

Said Dr. Kelvin Chan, Director of Commercial and BD with Kudo Biotechnology, "Being part of our local OUTbio San Diego group provides me with a profound sense of belonging and empowerment that was harder to get from virtual participation in non-local groups, and I am delighted to see our group celebrate its anniversary! The unwavering community spirit and support from LGBTQ+ and allies inspire me to continue to advocate for enhanced representation in life science."

Inaugural supporters of OUTbio San Diego include platinum sponsors Travere Therapeutics and Inizio Evoke Comms, silver sponsor AmpersandPeople, and bronze sponsor Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Formation of the organization in San Diego was initiated by industry leaders Carin Canale-Theakston and Eric Dube.

About OUTbio San Diego

OUTbio is life science's largest LGBTQ+ and allies group founded to empower professionals in the industry through networking, education, advocacy, professional development, and peer support. OUTbio San Diego is a regional branch affiliated with the broader consortium of OUTbio regional organizations. OUTbio was originally established in 2015 in Boston and incorporated as a nonprofit in 2019. The OUTbio organizations have more than 1,300 members across the regional branches in cities throughout the world. For more information, visit OUTbioSanDiego.org.

