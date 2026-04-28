Outbound Sedona Debuts in Sedona's Red Rocks

Bringing adventure to Sedona this spring; book stays beginning May 7, 2026

SEDONA, Ariz., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outbound Hotels continues its expansion with the debut of Outbound Sedona (formerly the Poco Diablo Resort), a reimagined desert retreat opening on May 7, 2026. Located just minutes from Uptown Sedona, the 138-room resort blends immersive design, wellness-forward amenities, and seamless access to the region's iconic landscape.

Designed in partnership with The Gettys Group, Outbound Sedona channels its red rock surroundings through modern Pueblo-inspired architecture, sunbaked textures, and a warm, elemental palette. Accommodations range from king rooms and bunk rooms to the expansive Serenity Suite, with select offerings featuring patios, fireplaces, and kitchenettes.

"Outbound Sedona marks an exciting new chapter for the brand, bringing our approach to design, programming, and community into the heart of one of the country's most striking landscapes," said Matthew Mering, President of Outbound Hotels – A Waterton Hospitality Company. "With this property, we wanted to create a place that feels rooted in Sedona itself, where guests and locals can come together, slow down, and experience the red rocks in an authentic way."

The Spa at Outbound Sedona marks the brand's first spa, designed for recovery, restoration, and moments of pause. Opening on May 15, the spa will feature four treatment rooms, a retail and lobby space, and enhanced amenities including an outdoor adults-only pool, dry sauna, and cold plunge.

At the heart of the property, Moonwater anchors the experience, a two-tiered pool retreat designed for golden-hour lounging, complete with hot tubs and fire pits and oriented toward sweeping views of Bell Rock. By day, Moonwater offers a relaxed setting for small bites, chilled drinks, and poolside lounging, transitioning into an evening destination for stargazing and fireside unwinding. Select evenings will also feature "Moonwater Sessions," a desert-inspired music experience set against Sedona's sunset backdrop.

The resort's forthcoming signature restaurant, Lucida, developed in partnership with Folkart Management, will offer indoor-outdoor dining and a nourishing, high-desert menu rooted in seasonal, locally sourced ingredients and bold Southwestern flavors, from prickly pear parfaits to mesquite salmon.

Programming at Outbound Sedona reflects a balance of wellness and adventure. The on-site Gear Garage offers trail-ready essentials while four hard courts support tennis and pickleball. The property also serves as a stop along the Verde Shuttle, a complimentary hop-on, hop-off service connecting visitors to Sedona's most popular trailheads and scenic viewpoints.

As part of its opening festivities, Outbound Sedona will host an action-packed Rhythm & Rally Weekend June 5–7. The celebration includes Moonwater Sessions, featuring Arizona-based musicians, beginning Friday, June 5, with guitarist Michael Lucarelli performing at 7pm on the Lucida Terrace.

Live music continues Saturday, June 6, with performances by Color Machine at 5pm and Cameron Jameson at 6pm. The weekend will be co-hosted by DJ Jasmine Solano, who brings her signature sound to the desert with sets both nights at 8pm on Friday and 7pm on Saturday.

Jasmine will also bring her Rhythm & Rally (R&R) experience from Los Angeles and New York to The Courts at Outbound Sedona. The R&R tennis and pickleball clinics take place Saturday and Sunday mornings, June 6–7, from 9am-11am, featuring dynamic instruction from top coaches, team competitions, and prize giveaways.

Locals are invited to join in the celebration with tickets available on the Outbound Sedona website. Travelers can also book a dedicated Rhythm & Rally Package designed to immerse them in the full Outbound experience.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony in partnership with the Sedona Chamber of Commerce will take place on May 14, 2026 at 4pm.

Outbound Sedona joins the growing Outbound Hotels portfolio, including properties in Jackson Hole, WY, Mammoth Lakes, CA, and Stowe, VT, with additional destinations on the horizon in Yosemite, CA and Park City, UT.

For more information or to book your stay beginning May 7, 2026, visit www.outboundhotels.com.

About Outbound Hotels:

Outbound Hotels seeks to redefine alternative lodging in nature, making it easy for people to access extraordinary outdoor destinations without sacrificing the amenities and design modern travelers want. Guests can hike, bike, ski, climb and swim all day, then retreat to the comfort and camaraderie of Outbound Hotels. Passionate about creating harmony between its properties, natural surroundings and local communities, Outbound respects the places and people it serves. Current properties include The Virginian Lodge in Jackson Hole, WY; Outbound Mammoth in Mammoth Lakes, CA; and Outbound Stowe in Stowe, VT, with new properties opening soon in Yosemite, CA and Park City, UT. Outbound Hotels is owned by Waterton and operated in partnership with CoralTree Hospitality. Discover the perfect blend of adventure and comfort at www.outboundhotels.com.

SOURCE Outbound Hotels