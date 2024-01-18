outboundANI Rebrands to outboundIQ to Encompass Comprehensive Solution Suite

outboundIQ

18 Jan, 2024, 15:36 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- outboundANI, a leading innovator in technology-driven contact center solutions, proudly announces its rebranding to outboundIQ. This strategic change in nomenclature reflects the company's evolution, aligning with its expanded suite of technology, automation solutions, and expert services.

Founded by a team of seasoned call center professionals and dedicated technologists, outboundIQ boasts a legacy of tackling industry challenges head-on. The rebranding decision stems from a realization that the name 'outboundIQ' encapsulates the breadth and depth of the company's capabilities more accurately.

"Our company has always been about leveraging technology and expertise to address intricate industry challenges," said Sandy Tafur, VP of Sales. "outboundIQ represents our commitment to providing not just technological solutions but a comprehensive suite of services guided by our deep industry insights."

outboundIQ's core product, retaining the previous company namesake, outboundANI, is a cutting-edge, data-driven Machine Learning engine that seamlessly integrates with dialer systems, optimizing ANI assignment from a customer's wholly-owned phone number inventory for enhanced performance. On December 27th, outboundANI unveiled its complete app redesign, making it easier than ever for users to monitor all aspects of performance. Complemented by their consultative approach and ANI Carrier Registration services, outboundIQ ensures a multi-pronged approach to elevate contact rates.

The recent addition of Dialer Optimization Consulting and Dialer Implementation Packages, as well as their fully dialer-integrated LMS, SMS and Email cadence capabilities and ComplianceCheck offerings round out their suite of services, designed to supercharge your outbound operation.

"Our focus remains unwavering – to empower our clients with the tools and services that consistently elevate their contact, penetration, and output rates, while honoring best practices and placing consumer experience first" added Sandy.

The rebranding signals outboundIQ's dedication to a holistic approach in delivering solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of the industry, setting a new standard in outbound contact center optimization.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact [email protected].

About outboundIQ:

Founded by industry experts and driven by a passion for technological innovation and problem-solving, outboundIQ offers a suite of services and automated solutions tailored to maximize outbound contact center efficiency and performance.

