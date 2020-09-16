OutboundEngine Announces Integrations with Over 240 Business Applications

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OutboundEngine , a nationally recognized marketing software as a service (SaaS) company, today announced the launch of integrations with over 240 business applications, enabling small business owners to optimize their marketing activities by keeping a pulse on the most up-to-date contacts across any system with intelligent customer data synchronization.

The new OutboundEngine integrations will provide both a current and historical two-way sync of customer data, including sync with applications like Microsoft Outlook, Google Contacts, Apple iCloud, Salesforce CRM, and Zoho Apps.

In today's crowded market, synchronizing disparate sales and marketing tools is crucial for reaching different segments of customers with relevant and meaningful messaging. With integrations through cloud-based data platform PieSync, users can sync up-to-date contact data from multiple sources to optimize marketing and advertising campaigns with more than 240 applications.

With these integrations, small business owners can:

Sync customer data from across contact management sources: Manually importing contacts from individual systems into your marketing campaigns and workflows can be burdensome. Now, OutboundEngine customers can automatically add contacts from Outlook, Google Contacts, Apple iCloud, your favorite CRM, and more. This happens on an automatic schedule, no matter the time of day.

Add contacts to their favorite CRM platform more easily: By leveraging the OutboundEngine business card scanner and mobile responsive website, contacts added to OutboundEngine are automatically added and updated to CRM platforms like Salesforce, Pipedrive, and more.

"The main purpose for these integrations is to ensure customer data will not become out-of-date and inconsistent across tools," said Marc Pickren, CEO at OutboundEngine. "To stand out in a crowded market, business owners need intelligent data synchronization that allows them to reach the right customers with the perfect message and provides metrics to get a deeper understanding of the impact of each marketing campaign."

"It's impossible to run a business with a single application. Businesses need to use different apps for different purposes," said Aron Gosselin, Partner Manager at PieSync. "However, having a big ecosystem becomes a problem when you want to keep your customer audiences up-to-date. Instead of manually updating this information, PieSync automatically keeps your customer audiences in sync, in real-time."

As a result, users now have greater visibility to integrate their marketing tools, manage new leads, and ensure their entire marketing list is receiving consistent communications. Moreover, users are fully supported by OutboundEngine account management teams to ensure seamless integration and best practice consultation on how to maximize the integration for business benefit. No manual data entry or coding is required.

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, OutboundEngine is a leading provider of B2B marketing automation software that empowers small business owners with actionable marketing campaigns. OutboundEngine's software enables businesses to maintain impeccable online reputations, build stronger relationships, acquire new customers and stay focused on what they do best. For more information, visit www.outboundengine.com .

