outboundIQ Unveils Game-Changing Business Insights Tool to Revolutionize Contact Center Decision-Making

"Pulse provides a 360 degree view of the most valuable information and insights for the contact center world. Pulse eliminates the need to run dozens of reports from multiple systems, perform intricate steps to marry the data, and hire a forensic data analyst to interpret the data output. What you get is clean, easily interpreted insights that allow you to measure your data, agent and system performances through a single pane of glass. Best of all, it's customizable, enabling you to measure all of these things using the KPIs that matter to YOU most! And, all of this is provided at a fraction of the cost of BI platforms and other comparable tools."

- Jessica Clay, VP Support and Services

Benefits of Pulse:

Turnkey, same day integration with all major contact center technologies

Simple and user-friendly portal

Instantly incorporate inbound and outbound omnichannel interactions and outcomes in one user interface, across any desired time frame

Insights into performance based on customizable attributes and personalized data points that matter to your business. Examples include lead source, market, region, division, product line, agent, time of day, day of week, and so much more

High-value feature for individuals who need to keep tabs on things remotely

Long-term data storage and retrieval in the app, or externally via REST API

Contact center operators, business analysts, and sales, marketing, revenue ops, and customer experience leaders alike can expect immediate benefits in their operational efficiency and overall performance, staying ahead of the competition and driving growth.

"Pulse has been a game-changer for managing our call center's performance. The ability to break down major KPIs by campaign and agent, with all the filtering options I could need, has completely transformed how we track and optimize our outreach. It gives me a real-time pulse on every facet of our operations, enabling us to make quick, informed decisions that drive our contact rate and overall success. I can't imagine managing our campaigns without this tool—it's simply invaluable!"

- Kelly Shapley, GM of Purple Financial

Pulse is everything you've always wanted in real time reporting, turn key, and is available NOW. For more information about how it can benefit your operation, visit outboundiq.com or contact our Vice President of Sales, Sandy Tafur:

Phone: 404-660-5314 | Email: [email protected]

About outboundIQ:

outboundIQ is a contact center performance optimization company specializing in intelligent, automated solutions. Our innovative technologies, including outboundANI and Pulse, leverage machine learning and business intelligence to deliver detailed analytics and actionable insights, helping contact centers boost performance and reach their goals, while placing consumer experience at the forefront. Paired with our comprehensive consulting services, from engagement strategy to CCaaS optimizations and implementations - outboundIQ offers solutions to address every unique challenge in modern customer outreach.

