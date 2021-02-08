Outbreak of Covid-19 and Integration of IoT and Wireless Technologies to Create Growth Opportunities for the Global Humidity Meter Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is being observed that countries with low humidity and low temperature reported more cases and deaths due to Covid-19 than warm countries. This has resulted in stakeholders and hospitals in different end use markets to procure humidity meters and keep a check on levels of humidity so that it should not go above 9g/m3. These trends are generating incremental opportunities for players in the global humidity meter market.

Increasing use of humidity meters across several end use sectors, such as agriculture, building automation, food and beverages, industrial, pharmaceutical, and automotive. Such extensive use of the product is estimated to work in favor of the global humidity meter market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027. Humidity meters are electronic meters that find use in the measurement and monitoring of air's moisture content so as to detect the amount of humidity in the air. Growing importance of these meters at the backdrop of Covid-19 is likely to augur well for the market.

Scientists and researchers in laboratories are expected to procure humidity meters to make an assessment of how coronavirus pathogens respond to high levels of humidity. Several government organizations are making use of these insights for dissemination of information through traditional media, such as newspapers and news channels to reduce panic amongst the people. As such, players in the global humidity meter market are increasing their output to cater to the rising demand from the scientists and researchers.

The global humidity meter market is anticipated to register a growth rate of ~6% CAGR over the projection timeline, from 2019 to 2027. Expanding applications of the product in the automotives is likely to shoot up the demand for humidity meter in the years to come.

Key Findings of Humidity Meter Market Study

Rise in demand for Wooden Construction to Augur Well for the Market

In the management of moisture, digital wood moisture meter is considered a game changer. Wooden constructions are observing a rise in demand, which is likely to generate more demand for these meters in the near future. Companies in the global humidity meter market are working together to lauch new, innovative products. A case in point is Stora Enso Oyj joined hands with Wiiste Oy to launch digital wood moisture meter. Building construction applications require robust, safe, and reliable wooden structure. Market participants are making the most of this opportunity to launch digital wood moisture to prolong the lifecycle of wooden structures. These factors are likely to ad fillip to the global humidity meter market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027.

Market to Thrive on the Back of Demand for Technologically Advanced Meters

There has been increasing demand for automated, accurate, and miniature humidity meters, thanks to increased government support to encourage space exploration programs. Prominent manufacturers in the global humidity meter market have shifted their focus toward development of humidity meters equipped with various technologically high-end features. This is done to cater to the rising demand for such technological advanced meters in the market. In addition, several manufacturers are incorporating technologies so as to secure maximum overall accuracy of the system. Emphasis is also given to make the size of these meters compact. In addition, some of the manufacturers are already involved with the process of introduction and development of advanced humidity meters in the market. Riding on the back of such market development, the global humidity meter market is likely to observe considerable growth over the assessment tenure, from 2019 to 2027.

Humidity Meter Market: Key Driving Factors

High demand for humidity sensors from the automotive sector worldwide is foreseen to play an important role in driving expansion of the global humidity meter market.

Humidity meters equipped with IoT technology find extensive use in building automation. In these cases, room wireless transmitter is utilized in the measurement of CO 2, humidity, and temperature.

