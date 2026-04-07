Outbuild Introduces "Project Intelligence," Defining the Next Era of Construction Scheduling

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction has always had scheduling tools. What it hasn't had is an intelligence layer that connects the schedule to the field, to leadership, and to the systems teams already use, and then makes that data work for you. That's what Project Intelligence is.

Importantly, it is not a pivot away from scheduling and planning, but an evolution from a single point solution into a platform-based approach where the schedule acts as the brain for the project, serving as the data foundation for AI and other products to leverage.

Outbuild Executive Dashboard

"We started with scheduling. We built the best scheduling and planning tool in construction — one that field teams actually use, that works the way construction actually works, with Last Planner methodology built in from day one.

But we always knew scheduling was just the beginning.

Because the schedule is not just a plan. It is the single source of truth for everything happening on a project. And when you treat it that way — when you build an entire platform around it — it becomes something much more powerful.

It becomes the brain of your project."

Franco Giaquinto

Founder and CEO

Project Intelligence is the category name for what Outbuild is becoming: a platform that doesn't just track what's planned, but understands what's actually happening across your projects and helps you act on it. It brings together scheduling, field execution, and leadership visibility under a single idea: your projects should be getting smarter, not just more documented.

This launch is where Outbuild introduces Project Intelligence to the market and plants the flag.

Others are announcing that they now have a free scheduling tool. Outbuild is announcing what comes next for the scheduling category.

To bring this vision to life, Outbuild is introducing a set of new capabilities organized around three core pillars:

The Most Connected Scheduling Platform

Outbuild is closing the gap between planning and execution by directly connecting the jobsite to the schedule.

Outbuild Mobile App

The Outbuild Mobile App brings the power of the construction schedule directly to the field.

Superintendents, foremen, and field teams can update daily task progress, document site conditions and manpower, capture photos, and create roadblocks directly from the mobile app. These updates instantly sync with the lookahead, ensuring the entire team stays aligned with real-time project conditions.

By connecting field activity directly to the schedule, Outbuild creates a continuous feedback loop between planning and execution.

Roadblocks

Roadblocks give construction teams a smarter way to track and resolve the issues that slow projects down.

When a problem threatens progress — such as missing permits, incomplete work from another trade, or unresolved design questions — teams can log the issue directly within the lookahead. Roadblocks are automatically tied to affected tasks, making it clear what work is being held up.

With the introduction of the new Roadblocks Log, teams gain a centralized and structured way to track, manage, and resolve issues across the project, improving accountability and keeping work moving forward.

The Most Intelligent Scheduling Platform

Outbuild is transforming the schedule from a static plan into a system that understands and responds to what's happening on the project.

Outbuild AI Assistant

The Outbuild AI Assistant allows teams to interact with their schedule using natural language.

Users can ask questions like:

"What activities are on the critical path?"

"What tasks are scheduled for next week?"

"Which trades are impacted by this delay?"

The AI Assistant instantly analyzes the schedule and returns clear answers, eliminating the need to manually search through complex scheduling data.

Built on years of real project data and scheduling expertise, the AI Assistant helps teams make faster decisions, uncover risks earlier, and gain deeper insight into their projects.

The Outbuild AI Assistant will be available as part of the new Outbuild Pro tier, designed for contractors who want to unlock deeper intelligence and more advanced control over their project schedules.

The Clearest Visibility Across Every Project

Outbuild is giving both project teams and executives a real-time, accurate view of what's happening across their projects.

Executive Dashboard

The Outbuild Executive Dashboard provides leadership with instant visibility into project performance across the entire portfolio.

Executives can see critical delays, schedule risks, project progress, and key milestones in real time — without relying on manual updates from project teams. This enables faster decision-making, better resource allocation, and improved project outcomes.

The Executive Dashboard will also be introduced under the new Outbuild Pro tier, giving organizations a centralized view of their entire scheduling operation.

Schedule Impact Request

Schedule Impact Request turns field issues into structured schedule intelligence.

When delays occur — from weather, materials, or coordination issues — teams can document the impact directly within Outbuild. These requests capture the cause, potential impact, and supporting context, and are routed for review and approval.

This ensures that schedule changes are evaluated quickly and accurately, helping teams identify risks earlier and maintain control over project timelines.

Project Timeline View

The Project Timeline View provides a high-level perspective across all projects, allowing teams to see how schedules align, overlap, and impact one another.

By visualizing multiple project timelines in a single view, companies can better understand resource constraints, identify portfolio-level risks, and make more strategic planning decisions.

Together, these capabilities — combined with the Executive Dashboard and AI Assistant — give contractors unprecedented visibility and control across every project.

For organizations looking to fully standardize, manage, and optimize all project schedules across their business, the Outbuild Pro tier provides the most complete expression of Project Intelligence.

Outbuild Pro is the operating system for contractors who want full control of every schedule across every project.

A New Direction for Construction Technology

Together, these capabilities represent the next stage in Outbuild's evolution — from a scheduling product into a Project Intelligence platform.

Rather than simply documenting what teams planned to do, Outbuild is building a system that understands what is actually happening, connects that information across the organization, and helps teams respond in real time.

As construction becomes more complex and timelines become less forgiving, the companies that succeed will be those that can turn project data into intelligence — and intelligence into action.

With the launch of Project Intelligence, Outbuild is defining what that future looks like.

About Outbuild

Outbuild is a construction planning and scheduling platform designed to help contractors plan smarter and execute with greater certainty. By connecting the master schedule, lookaheads, and field workflows into a single system, Outbuild gives construction teams the visibility and intelligence they need to deliver projects more predictably.

Learn more at www.outbuild.com.

Media Contact:

Lee Evans, Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Outbuild