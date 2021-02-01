Outcome Health among First to Achieve New PoC3's Verification and Validation Guidance Certification

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Health has been certified as one of the first companies in compliance with the Point of Care Communication Council's (PoC3) Verification and Validation Guidance. The new PoC3 certification, which launched January 15, 2021, recognizes the healthcare innovation company for its rigorous, industry-leading processes and controls. The company was certified for all five of its digital product networks: Waiting Room TV, Exam Room Wallboard, Exam Room Tablet, Patient Wi-Fi, and Infusion Room Tablet.

The PoC3 advocates for the effective use of the Point of Care (POC) channel to advance health and healthcare outcomes. The first-of-its-kind PoC3 certification indicates that a POC company has participated in a third-party audit of its network and campaigns and that its product line(s) have met the PoC3's standards for providing accurate, reliable and consistent data. To achieve certification, Outcome Health's campaign delivery and reporting infrastructure were independently audited by BPA Worldwide, which examined the company's existing processes and controls against the published Verification and Validation Guidance. Although PoC3 released its guidelines in 2019, certification was not offered until this year.

Outcome Health's certification reflects their early and continued commitment to the PoC3 guiding principles through its existing partnership with the BPA. The company has been completing semi-annual network, technology and campaign audits since 2017, in accordance with BPA and Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) auditing guidelines. Chief Executive Officer Matt McNally and Chief Operations Officer Nandini Ramani led efforts to build a world-class delivery, measurement and reporting infrastructure, and, as a result, achieved the industry's first BPA-certified designation for Point Of Care.

"We are committed to meeting, exceeding and setting standards of accuracy and verification so that our customers, advertisers and patients can rely on the veracity of our network," stated McNally. "At Outcome Health, we continually examine and build responsible and rigorous systems of quality and compliance throughout our nationwide network."

Outcome Health's partnership with BPA includes semi-annual audits of the network footprint, platform technology reviews and campaign-level digital audits to validate Outcome Health delivery. The company continues to improve its current tools and processes and develop new tools that enable it to expeditiously and precisely deliver high-value programs and analytics.

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health is a healthcare innovation company reinventing the point of care to facilitate better outcomes for patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, health advocacy groups, leading content creators and brand sponsors, Outcome Health makes critical moments more impactful by bringing educational content into the physician's office. Their BPA-certified digital network spans waiting, exam and infusion rooms across the country, serving relevant content when it's most needed.

Outcome Health Media Contact

Ivy Cohen

Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications

212-399-0026

[email protected]

SOURCE Outcome Health

Related Links

http://www.outcomehealth.com

