Outcome Health and Leading Healthcare Organizations #ShareTheScope in One-Day Social Media Turnover for Equity and Justice in Healthcare

CHICAGO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Health and seven leading organizations in healthcare marketing, media, content creation and advocacy will #ShareTheScope in a one-day campaign on Wednesday, July 22 when they turn over their social media channels to eight organizations and influencers focused on health issues and disparities facing the Black community. By "sharing the stethoscope" and their social media space, audiences will be exposed to new voices and perspectives from those who are tirelessly advocating for equity and justice in healthcare.

Based on the highly successful #ShareTheMicNow, eight pairs of organizations, with a reach of more than one million followers, will #ShareTheScope with the aim of amplifying Black voices working toward change in America's embedded racist healthcare system and reaching an audience they previously hadn't.

Outcome Health, a healthcare innovation company reinventing Point of Care to facilitate better outcomes for patients and healthcare professionals, recognizes that economic instability, physical environment, inadequate education and lack of access to healthcare systems can perpetuate health disparities. Data compiled over a century by the National Medical Association, the oldest African American healthcare organization representing more than 50,000 Black physicians, shows that heart disease, diabetes, asthma, pregnancy-related deaths and COVID-19 are just a few of the health issues disproportionately affecting Black Americans. To engage and raise awareness, Outcome Health rallied industry leaders to effectively turn over their platforms for a day to demonstrate the urgency to eliminate racial discrimination in health care and create forums to educate the public.

"#ShareTheScope is Outcome Health's call to action to the industry to educate and advocate on the deeply embedded gaps in healthcare for Black families," stated Matt McNally, Outcome Health's Chief Executive Officer. "Knowledge is power, so we decided to connect prominent Black organizations with our peers in healthcare who have a shared desire for justice to act together to collectively walk the walk, not just talk the talk….that's who Outcome Health is. We intend to raise the bar on all aspects within the point of care space, which is a key piece of our mission as an organization."

Outcome Health will #ShareTheScope with Suzet McKinney, DrPH, MPH, CEO/Executive Director of the Illinois Medical District, the second-largest urban medical district in the United States and home to four major hospitals.

"Despite the fact that healthcare in America has been a topic of debate for decades, the needs of people of color have not been given equitable consideration," said Dr. McKinney. "The opportunity to 'Share the 'Scope' with Outcome Health for education and advocacy should be a catalyst to a growing recognition of the existing health disparities suffered by Black Americans, and we trust it will encourage more people to use their voices loudly to enact meaningful, lasting change ."

#ShareTheScope partner pairings are:

Outcome Health and Dr. Suzet McKinney,

AdCouncil and Black Mental Wellness,

VeryWell Health and Black Women's Health Initiative,

HealthiNation and My Body, My Kitchen,

Real Talk with Dr. Offutt and Urban Health Media Project,

Shatterproof and Texas Harm Reduction Alliance,

MM&M and BLKHLTH,

PatientPoint and GEN-H.

"#ShareTheScope fits well with our mission to mobilize and engage women and organizations to pursue greater opportunities for gender and racial justice," said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President and CEO of the Black Women's Health Imperative, "This is a great opportunity to educate and shift public perception about the needs of Black women's health."

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health is a healthcare innovation company reinventing the point of care to facilitate better outcomes for patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, health advocacy groups, leading content creators and brand sponsors, Outcome Health makes critical moments more impactful by bringing educational content into the physician's office. Our BPA-certified digital network spans waiting, exam and infusion rooms across the country, serving relevant content when it's most needed.

