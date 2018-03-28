Outcome Health And The Colorectal Cancer Alliance Announce Campaign To Support Patient Education

"Young people, in the prime of their lives, are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer more often and at a later stage than any other age group," says Sara Geist, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Alliance. "Through our partnership with Outcome Health, we can reach a wider audience and increase awareness to the under fifty community."

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, this year, roughly 95,520 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer, 39,910 will be diagnosed with rectal cancer, and 50,260 will die from this disease. Last year, the Alliance surveyed 1,500 young onset colorectal cancer survivors and found that 82% were initially misdiagnosed and 67% saw at least two doctors before being correctly diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

"The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is tirelessly working to raise awareness of and fund critical research for colorectal cancer," said Anil Harjani, Vice President of Product Management and Strategic Partnerships at Outcome Health. "We are proud to work with the Alliance to provide support for patients, caregivers and survivors."

In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness month in March, Outcome Health and the Alliance will focus on deploying resources to educate patients and providers about the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer. Outcome Health will deliver this information to all primary care and gastrointestinal providers across its nationwide network.

Outcome Health's platform includes technologies such as the Waiting Room TV, which can promote specialty-specific content and deliver lifestyle management videos to patients' pre-consultation. It also includes the Exam Room Wallboard, which offers access to 3D anatomical renderings for use during the consultation. Physicians can zoom, rotate and annotate body systems and disease states to give patients a personalized visual of their health.

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors, eagerly raise awareness of preventative screening, and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org.

Outcome Health's mission is to activate the best health outcome possible for every person in the world through technologies that change behavior to positively shape the human condition. Founded in 2006, Outcome Health serves health information and health intelligence during critical moments of care to enable patients and physicians to make the best healthcare decision possible. Across the country, Outcome Health has over 150,000 digital devices and a presence in over 40,000 physician offices and health systems in its BPA certified network.

