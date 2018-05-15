Outcome Health And The Lupus Initiative® Work Together To Raise Patient Awareness

"ACR's Lupus Initiative designs educational programs that increase awareness about lupus, advance health equity, eliminate health disparities, and improve the quality of life for people living with lupus," said Sheryl McCalla, ACR Senior Director of Collaborative Initiatives. "By working with Outcome Health, we reach people with lupus and people experiencing lupus symptoms nationwide during the critical moments when they're with their healthcare provider."

Approximately 160,000 to 322,000 Americans are currently living with lupus and according to the ACR; lupus occurs nine times more often in women than in men. Early diagnosis and treatment of lupus is critical to preventing long-term consequences of the disease.

"There is so much about lupus that remains unknown, therefore it's critical that we leverage our nationwide network to raise awareness for this disease," said Anil Harjani, Vice President of Product Management and Strategic Partnerships at Outcome Health. "Outcome Health is proud to work with TLI to provide support for patients, caregivers and survivors."

In recognition of Lupus Awareness month in May, Outcome Health and TLI will focus on deploying resources to educate patients and providers about the signs and symptoms of lupus across Outcome Health's nationwide rheumatology network. TLI recently launched a campaign called "Be Fierce. Take Control.TM, which encourages women to take control of their health and not ignore possible symptoms of lupus, such as fatigue and joint pain.

Outcome Health's nationwide network reaches 41,242 practices and its platform includes technologies such as the Waiting Room TV, which can promote specialty-specific content and deliver lifestyle management videos to patients' pre-consultation.

About The Lupus Initiative

The Lupus Initiative® (TLI) is a multi-faceted education program designed to reduce disparities and improve outcomes among people with lupus. TLI is dedicated to improving the diagnosis, treatment, and management of lupus in populations disproportionately affected based on race, ethnicity, and gender.

About the American College of Rheumatology

The American College of Rheumatology is an international medical society representing over 9,600 rheumatologists and rheumatology health professionals with a mission to empower rheumatology professionals to excel in their specialty. In doing so, the ACR offers education, research, advocacy and practice management support to help its members continue their innovative work and provide quality patient care. Rheumatologists are experts in the diagnosis, management and treatment of more than 100 different types of arthritis and rheumatic diseases.

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health's mission is to activate the best health outcome possible for every person in the world through technologies that change behavior to positively shape the human condition. Founded in 2006, Outcome Health serves health information and health intelligence during critical moments of care to enable patients and physicians to make the best healthcare decision possible. Across the country, Outcome Health has over 150,000 digital devices and a presence in over 40,000 physician offices and health systems in its BPA certified network.

