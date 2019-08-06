Outcome Health and Verywell Announce New Partnership to Deliver Trusted and Empathetic Content at the Point of Care

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Health, a healthcare innovation company focused on supporting patients, caregivers and healthcare providers at the point of care, today announced a new content partnership with Verywell, one of the largest and fastest-growing online resources of health and wellness content. The partnership brings together Outcome's leading point-of-care resources and Verywell's empathetic and human approach to health and wellness content.

Verywell's award-winning expert-created content will be featured across Outcome Health's suite of devices in healthcare providers' offices across the country, and marks the first time that their content will be featured in a partnership of this type. This relationship comes a few months after Outcome Health announced a new approach to content with a focus on empathy and education and is now the company's largest content partnership.

"Verywell understands that clinical accuracy and empathy are not mutually exclusive. Their focus to deliver the best and most trusted content to patients perfectly aligns with our commitment to elevate the patient experience with high-quality health content anchored in empathy," said Heidi Anderson, chief growth officer at Outcome Health. "We are thrilled to work together to effectively wrap our arms around patients and their caregivers during the moments when supportive content is needed the most."

Verywell covers a full spectrum of health and wellness topics from medical conditions such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis, to advice on fitness, nutrition, pregnancy and more. As part of the partnership, Verywell will produce videos, animations and patient stories, along with doctor discussion guides, tools and resources for use across Outcome Health's Waiting Room TV screens and Exam Room Wallboards and Tablets.

"At Verywell, we provide trusted health information online to help facilitate the learning process around complicated medical topics," said Rob Parisi, general manager at Verywell. "Working with Outcome Health now allows us to serve those patients who are talking with their doctors at those critical moments when a person's health is their only priority."

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health is a healthcare innovation company reinventing the point of care to facilitate better outcomes for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare professionals. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, health advocacy groups, leading content creators and brand sponsors, Outcome Health makes critical moments more impactful by bringing relevant content into the physician's office, where health is top of mind. Our BPA-certified digital network spans waiting, exam and infusion rooms across the country, serving impactful content when it's most needed.

About Verywell

The Verywell family of brands, including Verywell Health , Verywell Fit , Verywell Family , and Verywell Mind , take a human approach to health and wellness content and are a welcome alternative to hyper-clinical health sites. More than 30 million people use Verywell sites each month to feel better and be healthier. Verywell is part of the Dotdash family of brands.

Outcome Health Contact

Outcome Health Press Office

pressoffice@outcomehealth.com

Verywell Contact

Meredith Worsham

VP, Comms, Dotdash

mworsham@dotdash.com

SOURCE Outcome Health

Related Links

http://www.outcomehealth.com

