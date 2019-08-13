Outcome Health Announces Aurora Archer As New Board Member

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Health, a healthcare innovation company focused on making the point of care experience more meaningful for patients and physicians, today announced Aurora Archer as its newest board member. Her guidance and oversight, working in partnership with executive leadership, underscores the company's commitment to governance, transparency and operational excellence.

Ms. Archer joins Outcome's Board of Managers with over 25 years of experience in results-driven leadership across four different industries - health & wellness, content publishing & media, technology, and retail. She currently serves as CEO and Co-founder of Bellatrix Group, a marketing consulting start-up focused on health and wellness.

"I've always admired Aurora for her intellect and passion, and I couldn't be more thrilled to have a talent like her join our board," said Matt McNally, Chief Executive Officer at Outcome Health. "Aurora brings a unique perspective to Outcome, and her background in technology, pharmaceutical marketing, digital publishing, and innovation will help accelerate our plans for growth."

Before founding Bellatrix Group, Ms. Archer spent 7 years at AstraZeneca and led the organization through rapid change driven by evolving technologies and corresponding shifts in consumer behavior. She created new digital marketing initiatives that spanned web, social, and mobile channels at the enterprise and brand levels. More recently she served as Senior Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Everyday Health.

"I am passionate about brands that can deliver engaging and meaningful experiences, and Outcome Health is doing this for audiences at the point of care," said Ms. Archer. "I am thrilled to join the Board of Managers during this exciting new chapter in the company's history."

Outcome Health plans to announce more appointments to its board in 2019.

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health is a healthcare innovation company reinventing the point of care to facilitate better outcomes for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare professionals. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, health advocacy groups, leading content creators and brand sponsors, Outcome Health makes critical moments more impactful by bringing educational content into the physician's office. Our BPA-certified digital network spans waiting, exam and infusion rooms across the country, serving relevant content when it's most needed.

Contact

Outcome Health Press Office

pressoffice@outcomehealth.com

SOURCE Outcome Health