Outcome Health Announces Initiative With Melanoma Research Foundation To Raise Skin Cancer Awareness

"We believe that informed, empowered patients live longer and better lives and are essential members of their healthcare team," said Shelby Moneer, Director of Education at the MRF. "By leveraging Outcome Health's nationwide point-of-care platform, we can educate patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of melanoma when they're making some of the most important decisions of their lives."

According to the MRF, melanoma is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in people ages 15-29 and is the leading cause of cancer death for women ages 25-30. It is estimated that over 178,000 Americans will be diagnosed with melanoma in 2018.

"It's staggering to learn that 90% of melanoma cases are linked to UV exposure and are considered to be preventable," said Anil Harjani, Vice President of Product Management and Strategic Partnerships at Outcome Health. "Through this initiative with the MRF, we can distribute educational content to patients across the country to make them aware of the signs and symptoms of melanoma, in addition to providing tips for staying safe and healthy."

The educational information in this campaign includes self-screening guides for children and adults. It will be deployed across Outcome Health's platform, which includes technologies such as the Exam Room Wallboard. This interactive product offers access to 3D anatomical renderings for use during the consultation. Physicians can zoom, rotate and annotate body systems and disease states to give patients a personalized visual of their health.

About Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of melanoma. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's work spans all subtypes of melanoma and those fighting it, including cutaneous (skin) melanoma, ocular (eye) melanoma, mucosal melanoma and pediatric melanoma. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook and Twitter.

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health's mission is to activate the best health outcome possible for every person in the world through technologies that change behavior to positively shape the human condition. Founded in 2006, Outcome Health serves health information and health intelligence during critical moments of care to enable patients and physicians to make the best healthcare decision possible. Across the country, Outcome Health has over 150,000 digital devices and a presence in over 40,000 physician offices and health systems in its BPA certified network.

