Outcome Health Announces Initiative With WomenHeart To Bring Cardiovascular Information To Minority Groups

"Nearly 1 in 3 Hispanic women have cardiovascular disease and more than 48,000 African American women die from heart disease each year," said Mary McGowan, WomenHeart CEO. "By partnering with Outcome Health, we can make more women aware of this disproportionate reality in accordance with our mission of ensuring that every woman has access to prevention and early detection, accurate diagnosis and proper treatment."

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among American women. Currently, over 48 million women are living with or are at risk of heart disease, and CardioSmart reports that more than 432,000 women will die from cardiovascular disease this year.

"The disparity in the dissemination of information about heart disease and its risks, particularly for women of color, is alarming," said Outcome Health's Chief Operating Officer, Nandini Ramini. "Through this initiative with WomenHeart, we have the great privilege of raising awareness about the symptoms and treatments of a disease that is responsible for nearly one in four female deaths, yet is often untreated."

Outcome Health's platform includes technologies such as the Exam Room Wallboard, which offers access to 3D anatomical renderings for use during the consultation. Physicians can zoom, rotate and annotate body systems and disease states to give patients a personalized visual of their health.

In recognition of Minority Health month in April, the information deployed across Outcome Health's network will focus on heart disease facts and figures for minorities, specifically African-American and Hispanic women. Outcome Health will deliver this information across its nationwide network of 41,242 practices.

About WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease is the nation's first and still only patient centered organization serving the 48 million American women living with or at risk for heart disease –the leading cause of death in women. WomenHeart is solely devoted to advancing women's heart health through advocacy, community education, and the nation's only patient support network for women living with heart disease. WomenHeart is both a coalition and a community of thousands of members nationwide, including women heart patients and their families, physicians, and health advocates, all committed to helping women live longer, healthier lives. To receive a free online heart health action kit or to donate, visit www.womenheart.org.

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health's mission is to activate the best health outcome possible for every person in the world through technologies that change behavior to positively shape the human condition. Founded in 2006, Outcome Health serves health information and health intelligence during critical moments of care to enable patients and physicians to make the best healthcare decision possible. Across the country, Outcome Health has over 150,000 digital devices and a presence in over 40,000 physician offices and health systems in its BPA certified network.

