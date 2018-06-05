Outcome Health Announces Partnership with Fatherly to Bring Parenting Advice to Point-of-Care

"Fatherly readers rely on our stories, which combine true journalism with research-driven tips, for each facet of their life," said Mike Rothman, CEO & Co-Founder at Fatherly. "By partnering with Outcome Health, we can deliver valuable parenting advice and useful information to fathers and patients across the country, at a time when they need it most."

Fatherly's content includes research and insights from some of the top institutions and healthcare professionals to deliver information that is both educational and entertaining.

"We are thrilled to announce Fatherly as a content partner," said Nandini Ramani, Chief Operating Officer at Outcome Health. "By providing patients - in this case, fathers - with actionable information at point of care, we can truly impact their lives and the health and wellbeing of their children, too."

In recognition of Men's Health Month in June, Outcome Health will launch the campaign with a series of videos addressing a range of topics including sleep disorders, ADHD and postpartum depression among fathers. Outcome Health will deliver this message to all pediatric providers across its nationwide network.

Outcome Health's platform includes technology such as the Waiting Room TV, which can promote specialty-specific content and deliver lifestyle management videos to patients' pre-consultation.

About Fatherly:

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Through original video series, deep dive reports, podcasts and events, Fatherly provides its audience with expert-driven tools that empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. Visit Fatherly.com, follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and check out The Fatherly Podcast here.

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health's mission is to activate the best health outcome possible for every person in the world through technology that impacts behaviors to positively shape the human condition. Founded in 2006, Outcome Health serves health information and health intelligence during critical moments of care to enable patients and physicians to make the best healthcare decision possible. Across the country, Outcome Health has over 150,000 digital devices and a presence in over 40,000 physician offices and health systems in its BPA certified network.

