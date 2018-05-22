Outcome Health Announces Partnership With Shatterproof To Break The Stigma Around Addiction

"Shatterproof is working to make sure every American has access to treatment based on proven research, without shame and stigma," said Shannon Hartley, Chief Marketing Officer at Shatterproof. "By partnering with Outcome Health, we can get our evidence-based materials in front of patients while they're with their doctors making some of the most important decisions about their health and lives."

It is estimated that approximately 21 million Americans have a substance use disorder (SUD). In fact, drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death among Americans under 50, killing more Americans than car crashes and guns. According to Shatterproof, scientific evidence proves substance use disorder is indeed a chronic brain disease with viable treatments; despite the research, more than two-thirds of opioid treatment programs don't even offer medication to the patient.

"The quality of treatment for substance use disorders is decades behind other chronic illnesses," said Nancy Phelan, Senior Vice President of Life Sciences at Outcome Health. "Cancer and HIV are two diseases that were highly stigmatized for years but through education, the misperceptions have greatly reduced. Through this partnership with Shatterproof, we can reach patients at the point of the care with educational information to help break the stigma around addiction and ultimately save lives."

Shatterproof recently convened a task force of leading addiction experts to work toward one goal: ensuring every American with a substance use disorder has access to treatment based on proven research. The group developed the National Principles of Care , a standard for addiction treatment based on proven research, and for the first time, 16 leading healthcare payers have agreed to unite around this standard. The educational resources deployed across Outcome Health's nationwide platform will explain the science of addiction, include messages to break stigmas, and encourage patients to talk to their doctor about pain management options.

Outcome Health's platform includes technologies such as the Waiting Room TV, which can promote specialty-specific content and deliver lifestyle management videos to patients' pre-consultation. It also includes the Exam Room Wallboard, which offers access to 3D anatomical renderings for use during the consultation. Physicians can zoom, rotate and annotate body systems and disease states to give patients a personalized visual of their health.

About Shatterproof

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the devastation the disease of addiction causes families. Shatterproof works to end the stigma and foster a community of support, providing evidence-based resources to support prevention, treatment and recovery. Shatterproof advocates for changes in policy at the federal and state level and supports the development and implementation of evidence-based solutions for substance use disorders.

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health's mission is to activate the best health outcome possible for every person in the world through technologies that change behavior to positively shape the human condition. Founded in 2006, Outcome Health serves health information and health intelligence during critical moments of care to enable patients and physicians to make the best healthcare decision possible. Across the country, Outcome Health has over 150,000 digital devices and a presence in over 40,000 physician offices and health systems in its BPA certified network.

