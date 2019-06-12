Outcome Health Announces Partnership with the Ad Council in Support of "Caregiver Assistance" Campaign

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Health, a healthcare innovation company focused on making the point of care experience more meaningful for patients and physicians, today announced a partnership with the Ad Council, the nation's leading provider of public service communications. By supporting the Caregiver Assistance campaign, a joint effort of the Ad Council and AARP, Outcome Health is bringing awareness to the role that caregivers play and where to find support tools and online resources. This effort will reach patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals at the point of care across Outcome Health's nationwide network.

According to Pew Research Center, there are more than 40 million unpaid caregivers of adults ages 65 and older in the United States. Since 2012, AARP and the Ad Council have offered them support with their "Caregiver Assistance" campaign, which encourages caregivers nationwide to access free Care Guides, planning resources, legal and financial guidance, and more at aarp.org/caregiving. Outcome Health's in-house creative team, O/Studio, saw an opportunity to tailor the campaign's messaging and creative assets for audiences at the point of care when they're with their medical provider.

"Family caregivers are selflessly devoted to providing care to their loved ones – often at the cost of their own health and wellbeing," said Lisa Sherman, Ad Council President and CEO. "This partnership with Outcome Health will allow us to reach caregivers with messaging that reflects their experience and offers them valuable resources so they know they aren't alone."

"Family caregivers make it possible for millions of older adults to live independently in their homes as they age," said Bob Stephen, AARP Vice President Health & Security Programming. "AARP supports family caregivers in this role with free guides, advice, online community forums and more at aarp.org/caregiving."

Outcome Health will distribute this campaign with the Ad Council and AARP across its nationwide platform, which includes Exam Room Wallboards, a digital touchscreen that offers access to 3D anatomical renderings for use during the consultation.

"Tailored, custom content that fits its platform has a history of being more effective than broad, generalized messaging," said Heidi Anderson, Chief Growth Officer at Outcome Health. "By providing more details and actionable information, it is our goal that caregivers exposed to this campaign will have the resources they need to feel confident and supported in the care of their loved one."

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health is a healthcare innovation company reinventing the point of care to facilitate better outcomes for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare professionals. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, health advocacy groups, leading content creators and brand sponsors, Outcome Health makes critical moments more impactful by bringing relevant content into the physician's office, where health is top of mind. Our BPA-certified digital network spans waiting, exam and infusion rooms across the country, serving impactful content when it's most needed.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council is a nonprofit organization with a rich history of marshaling volunteer talent from the advertising and media industries to deliver crucial messages to the American public. Having produced literally thousands of PSA campaigns addressing the most pressing social issues of the day, the Ad Council has effected, and continues to effect, tremendous positive change by raising awareness, inspiring action and saving lives. To learn more about the Ad Council and its campaigns, visit AdCouncil.org, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or view our PSAs on YouTube.

