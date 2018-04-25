Outcome Health Announces Partnership with Unity Consortium to Raise Awareness For and Take Action On Vaccination

"Millions of adolescents and young adults in the U.S. are not fully vaccinated according to CDC guidelines and many are unaware that they are missing recommended vaccines," said Judy Klein, President of Unity Consortium. "Our partnership with Outcome Health will help educate teens, young adults and their parents about vaccines recommended specifically for this age group as well as encourage them to catch up on any missing or late immunizations."

Vaccines are recommended for adolescents and young adults to protect against diseases like whooping cough, meningococcal disease, and cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), yet despite recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adolescent immunization rates in the U.S. have historically lagged behind coverage goals.

"Vaccination is an essential part of keeping teens and young adults healthy and protected from serious diseases," said Nancy Phelan, Senior Vice President of Life Sciences at Outcome Health. "The best time for intervention is at the moment of care. In keeping with our mission, Outcome Health is partnering with Unity Consortium to drive positive patient outcomes and help improve the vaccination rates for teens and young adults."

Outcome Health will begin the campaign with a series of infographics in both English and Spanish so that a larger patient population can understand the critical role teen and young adult vaccination plays in disease prevention. Outcome Health will deliver this message to all primary care, pediatric, and OB-GYN providers across its nationwide network.

Outcome Health's platform includes technologies such as the Waiting Room TV, which can promote specialty-specific content and deliver lifestyle management videos to patients' pre-consultation. It also includes the Exam Room Wallboard, which offers access to 3D anatomical renderings for use during the consultation. Physicians can zoom, rotate and annotate body systems and disease states to give patients a personalized visual of their health.

About Unity Consortium

Unity Consortium is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization that brings together diverse groups that share a common and passionate interest in health with a focus on adolescent and young adult preventive healthcare and immunization. Our members represent public and private organizations, industry, academia, healthcare providers, retailers, and advocacy groups. As one strong voice, Unity Consortium addresses the unique challenges surrounding adolescent and young adult preventive healthcare and immunization.

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health's mission is to activate the best health outcome possible for every person in the world through technologies that change behavior to positively shape the human condition. Founded in 2006, Outcome Health serves health information and health intelligence during critical moments of care to enable patients and physicians to make the best healthcare decision possible. Across the country, Outcome Health has over 150,000 digital devices and a presence in over 40,000 physician offices and health systems in its BPA certified network.

