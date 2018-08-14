Outcome Health Announces Partnership with ZERO to Raise Awareness for Prostate Cancer

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Health, a healthcare innovation company focused on evolving the point-of-care market, today announced a partnership with ZERO, a national nonprofit dedicated to building the first generation of men free from prostate cancer. The two organizations will launch a nationwide educational campaign to raise awareness for prostate cancer directly to patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals at the point of care.

According to the National Cancer Institute, one in nine American men will have prostate cancer during their lifetime. Outcome Health collaborated with ZERO to create a series of creative assets (digital posters and videos) that will be deployed across its nationwide digital platform. The educational information in this campaign includes patient testimonials and resources for patient support.

"Finding prostate cancer when it is still at an early stage offers the best hope for saving lives," said Jamie Bearse, CEO at ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer. "Our partnership with Outcome Health allows us to reach patients at point of care, when they're with their doctor making the most important decisions about their health. It is critical for them to know they're not alone."

"ZERO has mobilized a community of people working tirelessly to end prostate cancer for good," said Matt McNally, CEO of Outcome Health. "Outcome is proud to support their mission by providing patients with education, resources and access to mentor groups."

In recognition of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in August, Outcome Health will distribute this content across its platform, which includes technologies such as Waiting Room TV screens, which can promote specialty-specific content and deliver lifestyle management videos to patients' pre-consultation, and Exam Room Wallboards, which offers access to 3D anatomical renderings for use during the consultation.

About Zero



ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer. ZERO advances research, improves the lives of men and families, and inspires action. We're building Generation ZERO, the first generation of men free from prostate cancer, through our national run/walk series, education and patient support programs, and grassroots advocacy. ZERO is a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator, accredited by the Better Business Bureau, with regional chapters across the country. We dedicate 85 cents of every dollar to research and programs. For more information, visit www.zerocancer.org.

About Outcome Health



Outcome Health is a healthcare innovation company reinventing the point of care to facilitate better outcomes for patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, health advocacy groups, leading content creators and brand sponsors, Outcome Health makes critical moments more impactful by bringing educational content into the physician's office. Our BPA-certified digital network includes over 150,000 devices in more than 40,000 physician offices and health systems across the country, serving informative health content when it's most relevant and most needed.

