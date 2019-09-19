Outcome Health Launches "In These Rooms," a Thought-Provoking Campaign to Transform Point of Care through Moments of Care™

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Health, a healthcare innovation company focused on supporting patients, caregivers and healthcare providers at the point of care, launched In These Rooms -- a bespoke campaign to transform the strategy of the industry from "point of care" to "moments of care™." The campaign debuted at Digital Pharma East with a poignant, thought-provoking :90-second video depicting moments in waiting rooms with patients and caregivers, and in exam rooms with patients, caregivers and their physicians. In These Rooms captures their life-changing range of experiences in a way that updates, educates and immerses healthcare marketers and physicians in the patients' reality during those "moments of care."

In These Rooms reveals raw, authentic emotion when a patient is at the doctor's office, enabling physicians, marketers and those in the healthcare industry to think differently about content: the right content at the right moments during the patient journey.

The long-form video is on Outcome Health's website, and engagement with physicians and healthcare marketers will be driven with shorter spots that bring Outcome Health's transformational point of view to life. These compelling shorter videos are being distributed with the support of selected healthcare trades. A companion social media campaign launches on September 23.

The Rooms and patient moments featured in these stories include: a waiting room, a pediatrician visit for an asthma check-up, an OB-GYN ultrasound room to hear a baby's first heartbeat, a standard exam room for a long-overdue physical, and a doctor's office to learn about treatment results.

"In pharmaceutical brand marketing, the role of most channels is to encourage patients to go to their doctor. However, the point of care channel is different; patients are already at their doctor's office and they need something else," said Matt McNally, CEO of Outcome Health. "In These Rooms challenges all pharma marketers and their agency partners to think differently about point of care and is the first step in our commitment to the ongoing understanding of the needs in this space. Today, we call on our industry to create content and experiences that wrap patients with empathy, education and support at the 'moments of care' when they are most vulnerable and need it most."

Outcome Health is the leading point of care content provider with unrivaled scale and curated content dedicated to the patient experience at the point of care in the most physician's offices plus waiting rooms, exam rooms, infusion centers and health systems across the United States. Their content reaches more patients and caregivers per week across the largest digital network at point of care via TV monitors, patient Wi-Fi, touch-screen wallboards and tablets. Outcome Health helps create better patient health outcomes at point of care by improving the patient experience and helping to strengthen the doctor-patient relationship.

