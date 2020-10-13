Outcome Health Launches "Who Saves Me?" to Bring Awareness to the Crisis of Physician Burnout

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Health today announced Who Saves Me?, a campaign to bring awareness to the overwhelming percentage of physicians who quietly suffer from burnout and mental health struggles. Supporting the campaign are Mental Health America (MHA), the nation's leading community-based nonprofit promoting overall mental health, Black Mental Wellness, a virtual community dedicated to the mental health and wellness of black people of all ages.

Data aggregated by from research, studies and polls on mental health issues among healthcare professionals (HCPs) reveals that HCPs may be susceptible to burnout and potential depression due to a number of conflating factors that are hitting our healthcare system, including and especially related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The vast majority of HCPs (92 percent) say that they have felt burnt out at some point because of their job; nearly 75 percent of HCPs say that the pandemic has exacerbated their own and/or their colleagues' sense of burnout*.

Outcome Health, the healthcare innovation company reinventing Point of Care to facilitate better outcomes for patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals, is developing Who Saves Me? visual assets highlighting HCP personal stories and will provide HCPs with links to obtaining help and support. The public service announcement-style campaign will air in both Spanish and English and is anticipated to touch an estimated two million or more viewers via social media, websites, and email communications directly to physicians and healthcare workers.

"Outcome Health is committed to providing healthcare professionals with the resources and support they need so they can continue to care for us," explained Matt McNally, Chief Executive Officer of Outcome Health. "As we kept hearing about mounting depression in the healthcare community, we knew we had to take action by creating Who Saves Me? and partnering with organizations like Sermo and Mental Health America that are able to reach and help physicians."

More than 40 percent of HCPs are concerned about the increased risk of contracting COVID-19 themselves or giving it to loved ones. Not only are they dealing with the exhaustion of treating a highly contagious and deadly virus, but they are also contending with longer hours, lack of proper personal protective equipment and added financial stressors like repaying student loans and pay cuts. Half (48 percent) of the HCPs surveyed said they would take advantage of mental health resources if they were offered by their employer or other organization.*

"It is concerning, though not surprising, that those on the front lines of the pandemic would be experiencing higher levels of anxiety or depression," said Paul Gionfriddo, president and CEO of Mental Health America. "We are excited to be partnering with Outcome Health on this campaign to support healthcare professionals take care of their own mental health and ensure they have easy access to tools and resources."

Since the start of the pandemic, MHA has seen a 710 percent increase in people indicating signs of depression, and a 520 percent increase in anxiety screenings through their online screening tool. To date, more than six million people have taken free mental health screenings through www.mhascreening.org, reinforcing their mission to identify and intervene early in the disease process to avoid a point of crisis.

Outcome Health intends to carry the campaign through the end of the year and is seeking additional partner organizations that are interested in helping healthcare professionals manage their mental health.

*Leading physician insights company, Sermo, conducted all HCP research referenced.

