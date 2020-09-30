Outcome Health Now Offering Arizona's HonorHealth Pre-Op Patients Empathetic, Unique Content

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Health today announced they are now offering Arizona's HonorHealth pre-op patients a unique patient experience with empathetic content in the new Sonoran Crossing Medical Center in Phoenix. Outcome Health pre-operating room tablets (Tablets) will feature women's health and orthopedics content, providing a convenient, reliable entertainment solution for patients going into and coming out of surgery. These patients can access the health-related content and feature films, as well as Headspace meditation videos for stress reduction and relaxation upon the opening of the medical center on September 23, 2020. The same type of screens currently serve Outcome Health customers at every touchpoint of the patient-physician relationship in waiting rooms and exam rooms across the country.

HonorHealth is a non-profit health system serving an area of 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area. The health system encompasses six acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group, outpatient surgery centers, a cancer care network, clinical research, medical education, a foundation and community services. Outcome Health, a healthcare innovation company reinventing Point of Care to facilitate positive outcomes for patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals, will implement a pilot program in the state-of-the-art HonorHealth Sonoran Crossing Medical Center. The pre-op holding and PACU (post-anesthesia care unit) rooms of the new hospital will be outfitted with 16 Outcome Health Tablets.

"We are excited to expand our Point of Care platform with HonorHealth and look forward to providing their patients with the support they need throughout their health journey before and after surgery," explained Matt McNally, Chief Executive Officer of Outcome Health. "We are proud to continue expanding our service to the patient-physician relationship in Arizona."

Customized lockable tablet mounts were commissioned by HonorHealth from HatchMed of Seattle to fit the Outcome Health specifications. An Outcome Health technician was on site during installation to ensure compatibility with the Tablets. The mounts can be adjusted to all patient positions, whether lying fully flat or sitting up, for maximum engagement with the content.

Leaning into the Moments of Care™ strategy the company launched in 2019, Outcome Health is committed to meeting the needs of physician practices and their patients by offering additional choices. The featured content on the PreOp/PACU Tablets is curated by Outcome Health, along with introductory video content provided by HonorHealth.

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health is a healthcare innovation company reinventing the point of care to facilitate better outcomes for patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, health advocacy groups, leading content creators and brand sponsors, Outcome Health makes critical moments more impactful by bringing educational content into the physician's office. Our BPA-certified digital network spans waiting, exam and infusion rooms across the country, serving relevant content when it's most needed.

Outcome Health Media Contacts

Outcome Health Press Office

[email protected]

Ivy Cohen

Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications

212-399-0026

[email protected]

SOURCE Outcome Health

Related Links

http://www.outcomehealth.com

