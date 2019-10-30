Outcome Health Reaches Favorable Resolution with the DOJ Related to Past Misconduct by Former Employees

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Health, a healthcare innovation company focused on supporting patients, caregivers and healthcare providers at the point of care, today announced it has entered into a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that resolves, with respect to the Company, the DOJ's criminal investigation related to past misconduct by former employees. As described in the agreement, after reviewing the Company's cooperation and remediation efforts, among other considerations, the DOJ determined not to prosecute Outcome Health for the past misconduct of the Company's founders and select former employees, all of whom are no longer affiliated with the Company.

"We're thrilled to resolve this matter, as it enables us to move forward and focus on our mission to be the indispensable partner to patients, providers and industry partners during moments of care," said Matt McNally, Chief Executive Officer, Outcome Health.

"Over the past two years, Outcome Health implemented a comprehensive overhaul of our compliance and campaign-reporting policies," said McNally. "These actions included engaging third-party auditors to ensure reporting accuracy, investing in partnerships with organizations like BPA Worldwide to validate key performance indicators, overhauling internal controls to improve the reliability of reporting, and forming an all-new leadership team, myself included."

Assuming the conditions of the agreement continue to be satisfied, no monetary penalty will be imposed. Among other things, the agreement obligates the Company to continue its improvements to internal controls and compliance and to continue cooperating with the DOJ, and it credits the company's extensive cooperation and remediation efforts. As described by the agreement, the Company has already paid or committed to pay approximately $65.5 million in restitution to its customers and set aside another $4.5 million for any potential future claims. This resolution does not alter any agreements currently in place with industry and content development partners.

"Over the past two years, Outcome Health has focused on doing right by our customers. In short, we are a completely new Company," said McNally. "As the DOJ agreement acknowledges, we have new management, new owners, and new controls in place. We are excited to turn the page from this inquiry and focus on providing valuable content to physicians' offices everywhere."

