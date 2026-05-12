OUTCOME2030 Brings Industry Leaders Together to Examine How AI, Private Capital, and Employee Benefits Support Working-Class Communities

The three-day conference, hosted by Lafayette Square USA, Inc., Lafayette Square Technologies, and Worker Solutions® in Washington, DC, will explore how capital allocation, technology and workplace benefits are reshaping economic mobility

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTCOME2030 convenes investors, policymakers, and business leaders in Washington, DC from May 18 to 20 to explore how artificial intelligence, private capital, and workplace benefits reshape economic opportunity and bolster business productivity for Working-Class Americans and the companies that employ them, building toward a shared view of what our economy should look like in 2030, and beyond.

The conference comes as questions mount around AI-driven employment dislocation, private credit market conditions, and adequacy of existing employee benefits. OUTCOME2030 will address those questions directly, discussing how these tools can support small- and middle market businesses growth and drive outcomes to Working-Class Americans.

Key Speakers Include:

Raj Chetty , Director, Opportunity Insights; Professor of Economics, Harvard University (Keynote)

, Director, Opportunity Insights; Professor of Economics, Harvard University (Keynote) Tom Ricketts , Executive Chairman, Chicago Cubs

, Executive Chairman, Chicago Cubs Sashi Brown , President, Baltimore Ravens

, President, Baltimore Ravens Mayor Monroe Nichols , Tulsa, Oklahoma

, Tulsa, Oklahoma Ben Kirshner , Chief Transformation Officer, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

, Chief Transformation Officer, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Francesca Ioffreda , Chief Innovation Officer, State of Maryland

, Chief Innovation Officer, State of Maryland Ted Benna "Father of the 401(k)", Co-Founder, Radish

Co-Founder, Radish Dr. R. David Edelman, Founder, Catalyst•Wayfare; Non-Resident Senior Fellow, The Brookings Institution & MIT

Panel discussions will focus on timely topics including:

How AI and data are mapping economic opportunity at the zip code level, and what it takes to move outcomes for workers and communities

How AI-driven tools are expanding financial access and credit for Working-Class households

How middle market companies are navigating the convergence of labor pressure, rising healthcare costs, and AI adoption

The structural case for private credit in supporting middle market companies in Working-Class communities, grounded in evidence from Lafayette Square USA, Inc.

How workplace benefits priorities affect margin stability, long-term competitiveness, and worker outcomes across portfolios

"The evidence is clear that where children grow up has a profound impact on their economic mobility and life outcomes," said Raj Chetty, William A. Ackman Professor of Public Economics at Harvard University and Director of Opportunity Insights, who will deliver a keynote address. "OUTCOME2030 represents an opportunity to bring together data, capital, and policy in a way that not only drives meaningful improvements in opportunity, but also allows us to measure progress in new ways and better understand what's working over time."

The concept of OUTCOME2030 originates from Lafayette Square's Goal2030™ commitments: support 100,000 Working-Class jobs, invest 50% of capital to support Working-Class places, and implement new benefits for 50% of its portfolio companies by 2030. The conference takes its name from that accountability framework.

The full agenda for OUTCOME2030 can be found here. Press should RSVP to Jeremy Milner at [email protected].

About Lafayette Square USA, Inc.

Lafayette Square USA, Inc. ("BDC") is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The BDC's investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, including current income and capital appreciation, principally from directly originated investments in middle market companies across the United States. The BDC primarily invests in senior secured loans and other flexible capital solutions to businesses headquartered in, or employing, Working-Class American communities. The BDC is managed by LS BDC Adviser, LLC ("Lafayette Square"), a registered investment advisor. For more information, visit www.lafayettesquarebdc.com.

About Worker Solutions®

Worker Solutions, LLC partners with small and mid-sized businesses to tackle workforce challenges through workforce analytics, curated employee benefits, and ongoing consultation. Designed specifically for companies employing working-class Americans, the Worker Solutions® platform identifies the specific challenges employees face and delivers tailored solutions across three areas: financial well-being, health and wellness, and education and training. With access to 20+ vetted benefit providers and a team of national experts in workforce development, financial security, and human services, Worker Solutions® partners with employers to reduce turnover, increase benefits participation, and improve worker outcomes — strengthening business performance in the process. For more information, visit www.workersolutions.com.

About Lafayette Square Technologies

Lafayette Square Technologies, LLC drives innovation to enhance investment efficiency and decision-making through emerging technologies and deep industry expertise. The firm builds and operates institutional-grade cloud, data, and AI platforms, delivering hyperlocal place-based analytics, AI-driven investment tools, and technology consulting purpose-built for the demands of private credit and community capital. For more information, visit www.lstechnologies.com.

SOURCE Lafayette Square