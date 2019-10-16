Outcomes at Children's Hospital Colorado's Heart Institute Rank Among Best in the Nation

"When Oliver was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, we were distraught and deeply saddened by how the doctors saw his future," said Becca Kalivas, mother of 2-year-old Oliver. "It wasn't until we met with doctors at Children's Hospital Colorado that we began to feel hopeful. Not only are their outcomes better than others in the region, the team of doctors, nurses, social workers and therapists of all kinds helped us see that Oliver's future was bright."

Not all hospitals report outcomes from their heart procedures, so it can be difficult for patients and their families to make informed decisions when choosing a hospital to care for their child and their child's specific condition. Lean more about our above national average cardiac survival rates.

"We believe open, honest reporting and dialogue are key to improving outcomes for all patients. We have to open and transparent within our own walls and with patients and families," said Jim Jaggers, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon and co-medical director the Heart Institute at Children's Colorado. "In the end, the measure that matters most to all of us at Children's Hospital Colorado is the long and productive lives our patients go on to lead."

Children's Hospital Colorado combines medical expertise with state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive research. The Heart Institute team's expertise in critical areas of heart care, such as cardiac surgery, cardiac anesthesia, intensive care, fetal diagnostics, cardiac imaging and exercise physicology, contributes to excellent outcomes.

