Outcomes Collective Growth Capital Grows Assets to Over $50m Under Management

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Collective Growth Capital ("Outcomes Collective") today announced having grown their mid-stage venture capital investment platform to over $50 million in assets under management. Their focus remains to invest in scale stage software companies in the healthcare and education sectors.

Since 2018, the firm has invested in 9 companies and realized 2 liquidity events. The firm is actively seeking new investment opportunities and expects to more than double its portfolio with new investments over the next 3 years. Notable investments to date include:

SilverCloud Health, a leading digital mental health company which significantly reduces clinical depression and anxiety symptoms in patients. SilverCloud was acquired by American Well in 2021.

Kiddom, a digital curriculum platform and management company deployed in hundreds of school districts across the country.

Alpha Medical, a virtual and asynchronous women's primary care platform that is making healthcare for women more accessible and affordable.

Amira Learning, the first speech-AI based intelligent reading platform teaching children how to read.

Outcomes Collective's investment model is centered around two key pillars of focus within the healthcare and education sectors:

The firm leverages their 40+ healthcare and education sector Executive Advisors to help portfolio companies acquire new customers and partners as they grow in the market.

The firm partners with leading family office investors and notable sector executives across the country to deploy capital into mid-stage venture capital in the healthcare and education sectors.

Based in Austin, Texas and investing nationwide, Outcomes Collective invests between $2 million and $5 million in scale stage software companies in the healthcare and education sectors who have differentiated products, an initial solid customer base of market adoption, and significant growth potential in front of them. The firm can lead investment rounds or join as a syndicate participant.

The firm is led by Rohit Seth who is the sole General Partner of the firm and has nearly 25 years of venture capital investment experience with prior investment roles at a multibillion-dollar family office and leading technology corporations.

Regarding the capital expansion, Seth said: "We are grateful for the support shown to us by our limited partner investors and are excited to invest in companies driving digital change in healthcare and education. The application of next generation artificial intelligence, end user engagement through mobile and SaaS, and end user specific personalization can create meaningful change and improvements in these industries. We look forward to working with such leading companies and helping them accelerate their impact and growth objectives."

Please visit www.outcomescollective.com for more information or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Outcomes Collective Growth Capital