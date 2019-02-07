Outcomes for North Shore University Hospital kidney transplant program among best in state

SRTR today disclosed its redesigned, five-tier outcome assessment process after an extensive review. It examined the outcomes of patients who underwent transplant over a 2 ½-year period and found that NSUH had a 98.3 percent survivability rating for transplant recipients with a functioning kidney after one year.

The SRTR receives kidney, heart, lung and liver transplant data collected by government agencies and other organizations, manages and analyzes the information, and supplies data, summary reports and analyses to the transplant community.

"Of the 16 hospitals across New York State that perform kidney transplant surgeries, North Shore University Hospital, NY Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and Albany Medical Center were the only ones to receive a five-tier ranking for their survival rates over a one-year period," said Lewis Teperman, MD, vice chair of surgery at NSUH and director of solid organ transplantation at Northwell Health. "Our success also coincides with a significant increase in the volume of kidney transplants performed at North Shore University Hospital, which is now on pace to perform more than 100 surgeries annually."

During the SRTR reporting period from June 2017 to June 2018, NSUH performed 90 adult kidney transplants, including 40 living-donor surgeries, more than double the previous year. Among the metrics SRTR evaluated for kidney: the transplant rate and one-year organ survival. Nearly 430 people were on the transplant waiting list at NSUH as of June 2018. Click here to compare NSUH's kidney transplant outcomes with other New York hospitals.

Northwell established its adult kidney transplant program at NSUH in 2007, and began performing pediatric kidney transplants at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY, in 2017. The health system further strengthened its transplant capabilities in 2018, when surgeons began performing heart transplants at NSUH's Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital. In addition, NSUH has received preliminary state approval to establish a liver transplant program and is expected to perform its first surgery later this year.

