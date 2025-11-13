Outcomes Matter Innovations Launches Their Value-Based Care Oncology Program by Partnering with Regional Cancer Care Associates (RCCA)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC ("OMI") today announced a new partnership with Regional Cancer Care Associates (RCCA), the largest by volume provider of cancer services in New Jersey and a leader in providing all forms of innovative cancer care including an NCI designated consortium cancer center and community sites throughout New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and D.C. This new partnership aims to help improve outcomes and make care more affordable by implementing an Oncology Value-Based Care Program.

OMI's VBC programs focus on treating specific qualifying conditions while helping payers track performance in real time. OMI handles every aspect of the program—from identifying eligible patients to delivering critical insights at the point of care. By offering incentives that promote better quality and patient-focused outcomes, OMI's VBC programs have quickly gained traction in the specialty care space.

"We are excited to partner with OMI to bring their VBC program and technology to our oncologists with the goal of maintaining the highest quality patient outcomes while making care more affordable," said Dr. Denis Fitzgerald from RCCA. "We believe this partnership can lead to beneficial change in the business of oncology and make a positive difference in the healthcare landscape overall."

This partnership enhances and broadens OMI's Oncology VBC program, allowing OMI to provide even stronger support for oncologists and their patients.

"OMI is committed to providing technology and services that support and benefit oncologist, payers and patients," said Dr. Andrew Pecora, CEO & Chairman of Outcomes Matter Innovations. "Our partnership with RCCA allows us to expand the reach of our oncology VBC programs, yet another important steppingstone in our goal to bring accessibility and affordability to all specialties."

OMI is continuing to expand in the oncology space and in other specialty care sectors, with plans to announce more partnerships in the coming months.

About Outcomes Matter Innovations:

Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) is a New Jersey based company focused on supplying specialty physicians with real-time decision support technology at the point of care combined with a novel reimbursement model to enable value-based care programs intended to maintain or improve clinical quality outcomes and significantly reduce cost of care.

Founded in 2018, OMI is expanding nationally, working with multiple and varied specialty physicians to develop clinical treatment pathways to embed in its technology for conditions which have a high total cost of care and high-variability in cost to improve clinical outcomes and significantly reduce unnecessary care variation and total cost of care.

About RCCA Established in 2012, Regional Cancer Care Associates (RCCA) has 100+ cancer specialists providing community-based care in 26 offices in New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and the Washington, DC area. RCCA oncologists and hematologists see more than 27,000 new patients each year and provide care to more than 260,000 established patients, collaborating closely with those patients' other physicians. RCCA specialists offer patients innovative therapies, including immunotherapies and targeted therapy, as well as access to approximately 300 clinical trials . In addition to serving patients who have solid tumors, blood-based cancers, and benign blood disorders, RCCA care centers also provide infusion services to people with a number of non-oncologic conditions —including multiple sclerosis , Crohn's disease , asthma , iron-deficiency anemia, and rheumatoid arthritis —who take intravenously-administered medications.

